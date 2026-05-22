Slammers Fall Short Despite Strong Start against Crushers

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







Joliet, IL - The Slammers (3-9) came into the rubber match of their series with the Lake Erie Crushers (7-5) looking to come out with a victory and take some much-needed momentum with them as they hit the road for a weekend series with Washington. While the Crushers look to sweep the Slammers tonight.

The Crushers would yet again open up scoring plating 1 run to start the first inning courtesy of LF Samuel Benjamin who hit a double into left field to kick off the scoring for Lake Erie.

Joliet would respond with a run of their own in the bottom of the first which came off of the bat of DH Blake Berry courtesy of a fielder's choice.

The Slammers would add 3 more runs to take the lead early from the Crushers. Off a triple to left field from LF Cam Suto to plate 3 runs to give the Slammers an early advantage.

Both starting pitchers would pitch into the 6th inning Joliet's SP Ryan Daly went 6 full innings with 4 earned runs and Lake Erie's Andres Parra went 6.2 innings and also had 4 earned runs

The Crushers would retake the lead from Joliet off of a huge 5 run inning for Lake Erie. With RBI's from 1B Jacob Tobias, RF James Jett who drove in 2 runs. Also joining the party was 3B Pavin Parks, and CF Joc Redfield each driving in a run of their own. That would cap off an inning that gave Lake Erie all the momentum they needed to get across the finish line.

The Slammers would attempt a late game rally Joliet would get 1 run to decrease the Crushers advantage to a 1 run lead. This came off the bat of PH Josh Phillips who laced a ball to left field to drive in the lone run for Joliet in the inning. Ultimately the Slammers would fall short losing to the Crushers 6-5. Lake Erie completed their sweep of the Slammers. As Joliet hits the road and heads to Washington in hopes to find some much needed answers to their early season struggles.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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