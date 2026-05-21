Toronto Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Blake Purnell

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays have purchased the contract of pitcher Blake Purnell from the Sussex County Miners. Purnell is the first Sussex County player to advance to affiliated baseball this season.

After just one start in a Miners uniform, Purnell heads to the Dunedin Blue Jays, Toronto's Single-A affiliate in the Florida State League. He earned a no-decision in his lone appearance against the Down East Bird Dawgs, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings.

The 6-foot-3, 23-year-old right-hander from Boynton Beach enters his second full professional season after spending the past season and a half with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association. During his time there, Purnell proved to be a versatile arm, appearing in 46 games and starting 21. In 2025, he posted a 4.73 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 51.1 innings while recording a 1.46 WHIP.

Purnell was undrafted out of the University of Florida, where he appeared in 74 games for the Gators and struck out 78 batters in 91.1 innings. His collegiate honors include being named a 2022 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, earning SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and being selected SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on April 11, 2022.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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