Crushers, Q104 Partnering to Provide Fans Named "Taylor" Or "Travis" Free Tickets to Swiftie Night May 30th

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers and Q104 are partnering to offer a Taylor and Travis-level deal for the Crushers' upcoming Swiftie Night on May 30th at ForeFront Field.

All fans named "Taylor" or "Travis" can receive a free ticket to Swiftie Night on Saturday, May 30th at 7pm provided by Q104. Swiftie Night is a night at the ballpark highlighting all things Taylor (and Travis, of course), with Taylor Swift walk-up songs, friendship bracelet stations, and a Swiftie soundtrack postgame fireworks display. It is also another Dollar Dog Night at the ballpark.

Tune in to Q104 to hear more about Swiftie Night at ForeFront Field. If your name is "Taylor" or "Travis", use this link to claim your free ticket: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Callingall5. Whether you are fearless, 22, or just trying to shake it off, this is the night for you.

Questions? Call the Crushers box office at (440) 934-3636 or visit LECrushers.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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