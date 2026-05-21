Game Recap - Five-Run First Inning Dooms Bird Dawgs in 7-1 Loss

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs head for third

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs head for third(Down East Bird Dawgs)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were stifled from the start Wednesday night, unable to recover from a five-run first inning by the Schaumburg Boomers in a 7-1 loss at Boomers Stadium, dropping Down East to 4-7 and one loss away from a series sweep.

Schaumburg sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning, plating five runs - four earned - to take an early stranglehold on the game.

Down East managed a brief spark in the fifth when Lyle Miller-Green singled in a run to cut it to 5-1, but the Bird Dawgs stranded the bases loaded to keep the deficit intact.

Jeff Nicol added a two-run single in the seventh to close out the 7-1 final.

Brandon Kaminer (0-1) took the loss despite a gutsy effort, allowing five runs - four earned - on nine hits over 5Ã¢..." innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Jackson Hicks followed with 2Ã¢..." innings in relief, surrendering two runs on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts.

Buddie Pindel (2-0) earned the win for Schaumburg, allowing one run on seven hits over five innings with one walk and one strikeout.

The Bird Dawgs (4-7) look to avoid the series sweep Thursday, May 21, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.