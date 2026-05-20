Bird Dawgs Drop Series Opener to Boomers 12-6

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs in the field

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs in the field(Down East Bird Dawgs)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were unable to dig out of an early hole Tuesday night, falling 12-6 to the Schaumburg Boomers.

Schaumburg wasted no time, as Kyle Fitzgerald launched a three-run home run in the first inning to put the Boomers ahead 3-0. Will Prater added a grand slam in the third to extend the lead to 7-0 before Kalae Harrison provided a jolt of life for Down East, ripping a grand slam down the right field line in the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-4.

The Boomers responded immediately, as Prater singled in a run and Myles Beale followed with a three-run home run to push the lead back to 11-4. Yeniel Laboy hit a solo homer in the sixth to make it 11-5 before Anthony Calarco scored on a Down East error in the seventh to extend the Schaumburg lead to 12-5. Colby Backus added an RBI single in the ninth to set the final at 12-6.

Axel Andueza (0-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts over three innings. Zac Flontek made his professional debut in relief, delivering one scoreless inning with two walks and a strikeout.

Ross Thompson (2-0) earned the win for Schaumburg, allowing five runs on six hits over 5Ã¢..." innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (4-6) look to bounce back Wednesday, May 20, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

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