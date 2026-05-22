Rain Postpones Bird Dawgs Series Opener at Florence

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. (May 21, 2026) - Game one of the Down East Bird Dawgs series against the Florence Y'alls, scheduled for Friday, May 23, has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 24, at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Ky. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, with the second game starting 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings.

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