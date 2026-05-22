Otters Sweep Grizzlies in DH, Series

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (8-4) took advantage of mistakes and swept the doubleheader and the series against the Gateway Grizzlies (4-8).

Game one started well for the Otters, as Marcos Gonzalez drove in the first run of the game with a single. Newcomer LG Castillo followed, getting his first RBI as an Otter with a sacrifice fly that scored Amani Jones.

They wouldn't need any more offense, as Landon Willeman shut the Gateway offense down. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, finishing with 6 innings pitched while only allowing one hit.

Alex Valdez shut the door in the seventh and got his first save of the season, as the Otters took game one of the doubleheader to take the series.

Game two had even better pitching on both sides. Evansville's Ryan Wiltse and Gateway's Ty Good both had scoreless starts, Wiltse matching Willeman with six scoreless innings of his own as Good finished four scoreless innings.

Gage Vailes threw two hitless innings for Gateway while Andrew Garcia got the job done in his inning for Evansville, as neither team could find a run.

Matt Hickey would come in for the bottom of the seventh for the Grizzlies, immediately getting Gonzalez and J.J. Cruz out.

Everything would unravel for Gateway when T.J. Salvaggio hit a fly ball to right that Victor Castillo dropped. Two pitches later, Blake Robertson sent a fly ball to left field that Tate Wargo had trouble tracking down. Wargo dropped the ball, as back-to-back dropped fly balls allowed the Otters to score the game-winning run.

Evansville will try to continue its hot streak tomorrow as they open their first series of 2026 against Windy City, starting at 6:35 p.m. at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2026

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