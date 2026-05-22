NY Boulders to Welcome NY Giants, Charity Softball on May 30

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce they'll be rolling out the Clover Stadium welcome mat for New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns'2026 Celebrity Softball Game - The First Annual Spidagame - on Saturday, May 30th.

Proceeds from the game, featuring current Giants players on "Team Burns" vs. a squad of former Giants on "Team Jacobs" - led by 2x Super Bowl champion running back Brandon Jacobs - will benefit The Hype 4 Life Foundation, one of the Brian Burns Family Charities.

Spidagame organizer Joe "License Plate Guy" Ruback says "This game means everything to me. It brings together 100+ players from the New York Giants for a night of fun and excitement, all while raising awareness and funding for a variety of charitable causes. This year's event is especially close to my heart, as we're helping raise awareness for autism and supporting families and individuals impacted by it."

Clover Stadium's parking lot opens at 12pm on May 30th, with fans allowed to enter the building starting at 2pm.

Scheduled festivities include a Team Burns vs. Team Jacobs dodgeball game at 5pm, followed by a home run derby at 6pm, and the softball game at 7pm.







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