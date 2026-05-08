Boulders Drop Season Opener
Published on May 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders (0-1) lost their 2026 Frontier League season opener, 6-5, to the visiting Brockton Rox.
Brockton (1-0) got on the board in the first inning against LHP Alex Barker (ND / 4 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5K), but New York answered in the bottom half on a three-run homer by 3B Santino Rosso.
The Rox closed within 3-2 in the top of the fourth, then tied things up in the sixth, only to see the Boulders regain the lead, 5-4, in the home sixth on an RBI groundout by RF Austin Simmons.
Brockton would even the score again in the eighth on 3B Evan Giordano's RBI single off losing pitcher Anthony Leak (0-1), then take the lead for good two batters later on Scott Seeker's tie-breaking two-run double that capped a four-RBI night for the Rox DH.
The Boulders scratched out a final run in the bottom of the eighth on DH Jason Agresti 's RBI single.
Also of note:
* Giordano was on base four times, with two RBI and three runs scored
* New York 2B Kyle Hess reached base three times and scored three runs
-- Written by Marc Ernay and Josh Cooper
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