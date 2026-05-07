Ottawa Titans Set 2026 Opening Day Roster
Published on May 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:
LHP Colt Anderson
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-08-04
HOMETOWN: Verdigris, OK | SCHOOL: Rogers State
2025: Evansville/Washington (Frontier): 0-0, 3.13 ERA, 11 G, 8 GS, 46 IP, 46 H, 20 R/16 ER, 18 BB/48 K
OF Chris Davis
HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-07-16
HOMETOWN: Bristol, CT | SCHOOL: Duke
2025: Joliet (Frontier): 89 G, .235 AVG, 13 2B, 4 3B, 1 HR, 36 RBI, 43 BB/67 K, .673 OPS
The club has also announced further transactions:
Released RHP Rafael Ohashi, RHP Michael O'Hanlon, OF Dylan Driver, UTIL Austin Gurney, and RHP Konsta Kurikka
Traded RHP Grant Garza to Missoula (Pioneer League) for future considerations
Traded OF Jake Sanford to Welland (Canadian Baseball League) for future considerations
Acquired LHP Colt Anderson from Washington for future considerations
Placed UTIL Taylor Wright on the 7-Day IL
Placed RHP Nelson Mercado on the 7-Day IL
Placed RHP Kyle Demi on the 60-Day IL
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
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