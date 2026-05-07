Ottawa Titans Set 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:

LHP Colt Anderson

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-08-04

HOMETOWN: Verdigris, OK | SCHOOL: Rogers State

2025: Evansville/Washington (Frontier): 0-0, 3.13 ERA, 11 G, 8 GS, 46 IP, 46 H, 20 R/16 ER, 18 BB/48 K

OF Chris Davis

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-07-16

HOMETOWN: Bristol, CT | SCHOOL: Duke

2025: Joliet (Frontier): 89 G, .235 AVG, 13 2B, 4 3B, 1 HR, 36 RBI, 43 BB/67 K, .673 OPS

The club has also announced further transactions:

Released RHP Rafael Ohashi, RHP Michael O'Hanlon, OF Dylan Driver, UTIL Austin Gurney, and RHP Konsta Kurikka

Traded RHP Grant Garza to Missoula (Pioneer League) for future considerations

Traded OF Jake Sanford to Welland (Canadian Baseball League) for future considerations

Acquired LHP Colt Anderson from Washington for future considerations

Placed UTIL Taylor Wright on the 7-Day IL

Placed RHP Nelson Mercado on the 7-Day IL

Placed RHP Kyle Demi on the 60-Day IL

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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