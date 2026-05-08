Florence No-Hit on Opening Day

Published on May 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls suffered a combined no-hitter from the Evansville Otters pitching staff in a 5-0 loss on Opening Day 2026. This

marked Florence's first game under the new Manager, Toby Hall.

Evan Webster earned the Opening Day nod for Florence, his first Opening Day start in his professional career. The Southpaw allowed a solo shot in the first inning and suffered four consecutive hits in the third to plate two more. Webster took the loss and finished with a final line of four complete innings, allowing three runs on six hits and collecting six strikeouts.

Bradley Wilson looked sharp in his first outing of the season, firing three shutout innings of no-hit baseball while collecting four strikeouts. Eddie Kaftan made his Y'alls debut allowing a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to end the scoring for Evansville.

The Evansville staff dominated the Y'alls offense with a whopping 13 combined strikeouts across three different arms. This marks the earliest no-hitter in Frontier League history, surpassing Evansville's no-hitter on May 13th, 2007.

Florence had four baserunners throughout the game, from two walks and two hit batsmen. Their best scoring chance came at the top of the eighth with runners on first and second and one out, but Dillon Baker grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Florence returns to action Friday Night at Bosse Field for game two of the three-game series. Florence will send LHP Isaac Milburn for his Y'alls debut while Evansville opposes with RHP Landon Willeman. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 7, 2026

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