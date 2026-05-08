ThunderBolts Come from Behind for Dramatic Season-Opening Win

Published on May 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts scored six runs over their final two innings to defeat the Washington Wild Things 6-3 on Opening Night at Ozinga Field Thursday night. It was the Bolts' eighth straight win in a home opener.

Jeff Liquori started the scoring for Washington (0-1) with a solo home run in the second inning. It was the first of two homers for Liquori.

The Things added to their lead with back-to-back two-out hits in the third inning, making the score 2-0. From that point on, Tyler Wehrle settled in and retired the last seven batters he faced. Overall, Wehrle went five innings, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts.

Washington starter Zach Kirby allowed only one hit over five innings but the Bolts' offense came to life against the Washington bullpen. In the seventh, down 3-0, Michael Sandle started a rally with a single. Daryl Ruiz walked and Carlos Pena was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Victor Cerny cleared them with a three-run double, tying the score.

In the eighth inning, James Dunlap singled and Sandle doubled him home, giving the Bolts (1-0) their first lead of the night. A two-run single later in the inning for Pena made it 6-3.

Three ThunderBolt relievers combined to allow just one run over four innings with Noah Manning getting the final three outs for his first career save. Carter Delaney (1-0) pitched the eighth inning for his first professional win. Kelvin Lopez (0-1) allowed three runs to take the loss.

The ThunderBolts take Friday off before beginning a three-game weekend series with the Trois-Riviéres Aigles on Saturday. Ethan Smith makes his season debut on the mound for the Bolts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and the game will be followed by a Super Mega Fireworks show as part of South Side Saturdays. Broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 7, 2026

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