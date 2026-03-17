Bolts Jalen Evans Signs with the Detroit Tigers

Published on March 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The Windy City ThunderBolts have announced that pitcher Jalen Evans has signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers organization.

Evans was a featured member of the ThunderBolts' bullpen in 2025. He signed in late June and over the course of the second half of the season, became one of the team's most reliable relief arms. In 21 appearances, the 26-year-old right-hander pitched 22.1 innings. He went 2-0 with a 4.43 ERA and 2 saves.

The work with the Bolts was Evans's first professionally since 2023, when he started nine games for the Billings Mustangs. He also spent parts of two seasons pitching in the American Association with the Cleburne Railroaders. In four professional seasons overall, Evans has pitched in 49 total games (21 starts) and posted a 6-10 record and 6.41 ERA.

After a slow start to his ThunderBolts' tenure following more than a year off, Evans really shined over the 2025 season's final month. In his last 14 appearances, he compiled a 3.00 ERA and struck out 9.0 batters per nine innings. He had multiple strikeouts in five of his last eight outings.

Evans, who is a Detroit native, is the first ThunderBolt to sign a contract with the Tigers since Tom Becker in 1999. He is the first member of the 2025 roster to be signed to any Major League organization.

Since 1999, the ThunderBolts have had 71 players signed away by big league clubs. Upon receiving his assignment in the Detroit system, Evans will become the seventh former ThunderBolt to be currently active in affiliated ball.

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