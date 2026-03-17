Fuhrman Inks Contract Extension, Right-Hander Riley Joins Titans for 2026 Campaign

Published on March 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Pitcher Tanner Riley with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Pitcher Tanner Riley with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with utility player Michael Fuhrman, while also coming to terms with right-handed pitcher Tanner Riley for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Fuhrman, 25, returns to Ottawa for his fourth professional campaign in 2026. Limited to just 14 games last season, the utility man was off to a tremendous start - hitting .342 (13-for-38) with one double, one home run, and seven RBI. Before suffering a season-ending injury, Fuhrman had hits in ten of 14 games played, including three multi-hit performances.

During his first full season with Ottawa in 2024, Fuhrman hit .213 with 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 31 RBI across 81 contests. In June, Fuhrman carried the Titans' offence by slugging .333 (22-for-66) with eight extra-base hits and driving in 17 runs to help the squad to an 18-7 month. During that stretch, it included a season-best six-game hit streak and a career-best four-hit contest on June 1. In his first full season as a catcher, Fuhrman threw out 29 baserunners, good enough to lead the Frontier League.

After signing in Ottawa at the tail end of the 2023 season - Fuhrman suited up in 20 games, where the 5-foot-10 infielder hit .241 with a homer and eight RBI. Fuhrman notched at least a hit in 12 contests, which included his first pro-round-tripper.

Hailing from Rolling Hills Estates, California, Fuhrman appeared in 196 games at the University of California, San Diego (La Jolla, California) from 2019 to 2023. A career .301 hitter in college, Fuhrman recorded 37 doubles, 17 home runs, and 110 RBI.

Riley, 27, returns to professional baseball after sitting out last summer due to injury, and brings close to three seasons of experience from the American Association to the Nation's Capital. Last appearing in 2024 for the Cleburne Railroaders, Riley pitched in just six games, logging five and two-thirds innings on the mound.

The product of Clyde, Texas, spent parts of two seasons with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, going 6-5 with a 3.56 ERA over 68.1 innings pitched - walking 50 and striking out 74 across 56 outings. In 73 career professional outings with both Fargo-Moorhead and Cleburne, the six-foot right-hander is 6-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 93.2 innings - walking 63 and striking out 100 opposing hitters.

Before joining the professional ranks, Riley played three seasons at Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) from 2020 to 2022. In 47 lifetime outings, Riley tossed to a 12-6 record with 11 saves and a 3.93 ERA over 91.2 innings for the Wildcats. Riley racked up 130 career strikeouts - good enough for a career 12.8 SO/9.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from March 17, 2026

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