Titans Dominate Jackfish in Exhibition Clash

Published on May 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans on the mound

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans on the mound(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - In a tune-up contest in front of their hometown fans, the Ottawa Titans outslugged the Canadian Baseball League's Welland Jackfish to a 10-3 victory on Tuesday.

Opening pitcher and now pitching coach Brandon Marklund came out strong, going two scoreless innings.

The Titans got things going early with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the first and couldn't be stopped out of the gates.

Jump to the bottom of the second, and the Titans put up six runs, knocking Welland's starting pitcher, Theodoro Ortega, out of the game.

Throughout the contest, the home side posted six extra base hits, with two coming from veteran second baseman Jackie Urbaez (double and solo home run). Daniel McElveny homered, taking one deep to left, travelling 337ft and 101mph.

Left-hander Bryan Pena recorded the win, going three strong innings (3-5) while giving up two runs.

New arms Dominic Puccetti and Nelson Mercado looked strong in three combined innings of relief.

Entering into his second stint with the Titans after spending the end of 2025 in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, Brett Garcia finished out the game, giving up one run and punching out two.

The Ottawa Titans wrap up the exhibition season against the Québec Capitales on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The Titans open the 2026 regular season on Friday night against the four-time defending champion Québec Capitales. The 2026 Home Opener is a sellout, setting a Frontier League single-game attendance mark, at 10,278, and is also the first sellout of Ottawa Stadium since 2002. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from May 5, 2026

Titans Dominate Jackfish in Exhibition Clash - Ottawa Titans

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