Pair of Experienced Arms Join Pitching Staff

Published on April 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Pitcher Rafael Ohashi with the Vancouver Canadians

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Mark Steffens/Vancouver Canadians) Pitcher Rafael Ohashi with the Vancouver Canadians(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Mark Steffens/Vancouver Canadians)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contracts with right-handed pitchers Rafael Ohashi and Joseph Hernandez for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Ohashi, 23, joins the fold with four seasons of MiLB experience under his belt. The right-hander last appeared in the Toronto Blue Jays organization during the 2024 season, going 2-0 with a 4.10 ERA in 23 outings at Class-A Advanced Vancouver. That year, Ohashi logged 37.1 innings - striking out 32 opposing hitters.

Hailing from Mogi Guaçu, Brazil, Ohashi originally signed as an international free agent with the Blue Jays in 2019. The best year statistically of the Brazilians young career came at A-ball with Dunedin in 2022 - going 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA over 11 outings (eight starts). Ohashi tossed 45.2 innings that season, striking out 54 batters, holding a 1.22 WHIP.

Spending a total of four seasons in the Blue Jays organization, Ohashi reached as high as Class-A Advanced between 2019 and 2024. Primarily a starter throughout his first handful of years in professional baseball, Ohashi brings both rotational and bullpen experience to Ottawa.

In 71 career professional outings (34 starts), Ohashi is a lifetime 11-12 with a 5.00 ERA over 214 innings - walking 120 and striking out 213 opposing hitters.

While in the Blue Jays organization, Ohashi played alongside notable names, such as Addison Barger, Davis Schneider, Leo Jimenez, Lazaro Estrada, Orelvis Martinez, and Ricky Tiedemann.

Hernandez, 25, comes to Ottawa with six seasons of MiLB experience as both a starting and relief pitcher. Last appearing in 2024, the right-hander tossed to a 4-2 record across 25 games, recording an 8.31 ERA over 26 innings - walking 16 and striking out 19. That year, Hernandez started at Class A-Advanced Wisconsin in the Milwaukee Brewers organization before completing the year at Everett in the Seattle Mariners organization.

The product of Cotui, Dominican Republic, Hernandez originally signed as an international free agent with the Mariners in 2017. The 5-foot-11 righty dominated the California League at Class-A Modesto in 2022, going 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 24 outings (22 starts), tossing a career-high 116.2 innings - walking 54 and striking out 143. That offseason, he was traded from the Mariners to the Brewers for Justin Topa. He was the 30th-ranked prospect in the Brewers organization per MLB.com entering the 2023 season.

In 94 career professional outings (44 starts), Hernandez is a lifetime 23-14 with a 4.39 ERA over 277 innings - walking 152 and striking out 303 opposing hitters.

In other news, the Titans have announced the following roster transactions:

Placed LHP Shane Telfer on the Inactive List.

Released INF Austin Gurney, UTIL/RHP Shane Stossel, and RHP Tanner Riley.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from April 20, 2026

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