Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Radio Broadcast Schedule, HTN Early Bird Pricing

Published on April 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans, a member of the Frontier League, the largest and longest-running MLB Partner League, announced a new home for English radio and a contract extension for French radio, as well as early bird pricing for live streaming games through HomeTeam Network (HTN).

Coming this season, English radio broadcasts will shift to a new platform, as the Club has announced the all-new Ottawa Titans Radio Network, at OttawaTitans.Mixlr.com or on the free Mixlr mobile app by following @OttawaTitans. All 102 regular-season games and potential playoff matchups will be carried live and for free and will also be available on demand.

In a renewed partnership, all Ottawa Titans games will be carried live in French on 94,5 Unique FM.

From now until May 11th at midnight, discounted rates for full-season access to HomeTeam Network, the official livestream presenter of the Frontier League, are available using the code: OTTEARLYBIRD2026

Full season subscriptions for HomeTeam Network begin at $74.95 (plus tax, not including the early bird code listed above). All monthly and daily rates for the 2026 Frontier League campaign through HomeTeam Network will be announced at a later date. HomeTeam Network provides advanced production capabilities designed to deliver high-quality broadcasts at scale. The company has streamed thousands of events across professional, collegiate, and amateur sports.

"This is another fantastic way to ensure our fans never miss an Ottawa Titans game," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "With the launch of the Ottawa Titans Radio Network, our continued partnership with Unique FM, and expanded access through HomeTeam Network, we're making our broadcasts more accessible than ever. These platforms allow us to deliver high-quality coverage directly to our fans while strengthening our connection to the community and expanding the reach of baseball in the National Capital Region."

On commentary, Davide Disipio will carry all English Play-by-Play. Hailing from nearby Nepean, Ontario, Davide has been behind the mic of professional baseball in the Nation's Capital since 2018, before becoming an original member of the Titans' front office in 2020.

While also serving as the Club's radio voice, Davide is the Manager of Media Relations & Broadcast. He is largely known for his passion for the club, the league, his hometown, and Canadian baseball, which makes his broadcasts entertaining and insightful.

In 2024, Davide was chosen by his peers as the recipient of the Robert Ford Award, given annually to the Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year.

Davide's excellence in broadcasting was put on display for the entirety of the Frontier League to see and hear when he was chosen as the English-speaking play-by-play voice for the 2024 All-Star Game in Québec.

Away from the ballpark, Davide has been a part of the local junior hockey broadcasts, winning three CCHL titles with the powerhouse Ottawa Jr. Senators and the Ottawa West Golden Knights. He has also been a member of Ottawa 67's broadcasts and a producer with TSN 1200 and 580 CFRA.

Additionally, Davide was a member of Team Canada at the 2013 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In French, Mikael Lafleur will provide French Play-by-play descriptions. Mikael joined the Ottawa Titans' francophone broadcast team with Unique FM in 2022, before becoming a full-time voice in 2023.

Along with hosting "Dans Le Vestiare" weekly, Mikael can be heard live from the rink fulfilling duties with the Gatineau Interpide u18 AAA and has previously been a voice of Ottawa Senators francophone broadcasts.

The full Rogers TV/TV Rogers schedule is also to be announced at a later date.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from April 10, 2026

Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Radio Broadcast Schedule, HTN Early Bird Pricing - Ottawa Titans

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