Tigers Purchase Contract of Nolan McCarthy

Published on February 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans outfielder Nolan McCarthy

Ottawa, ON - The Detroit Tigers purchased the contract of former Ottawa Titans outfielder Nolan McCarthy on Wednesday.

McCarthy, 24, suited up in 29 games for the Titans to begin his professional career last summer, hitting .320 with 11 doubles, three home runs, and 20 RBI. He also swiped 15 bases, ranking second on the Club. McCarthy strung together eight multi-hit performances while picking up five games of two or more RBI. Before a season-ending injury, he completed the season with hits in four consecutive games and reached base in ten straight contests.

The 6-foot outfielder joined Ottawa after completing his collegiate career at the University of Georgia (Athens, Georgia) in 2025. Playing in 59 games, McCarthy hit .276 with ten doubles, 11 home runs, and drove in 42 runs for the Bulldogs in his lone campaign.

Hailing from Kalamazoo, Michigan, McCarthy transferred to Georgia following three seasons at the University of Kentucky (Lexington, Kentucky) from 2021 to 2024. In his final season at Kentucky, McCarthy led the 2024 Wildcats to their first College World Series and final ranking of No. 3. He made 56 starts for the Wildcats that season and posted a .288 batting average, with 12 doubles, eight homers, driving in 41, and registered a .480 slugging percentage. McCarthy is expected to join the Tigers at Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida, and becomes the sixth member of the Ottawa Titans to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization in franchise history. The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

