McCarthy Signed by Detroit Tigers

Published on February 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the signing of outfielder Nolan McCarthy by the Detroit Tigers.

McCarthy, a native of Kalamazoo, MI, was officially acquired by the Otters on Nov. 5, 2025, completing a prior trade with the Ottawa Titans. He was expected to make his Otters debut at Spring Training in late April.

"While it is unfortunate we won't get to see Nolan in an Otters jersey, we are glad we could help him reach the next step of his baseball career," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "We look forward to seeing what he can do as he breaks into affiliated baseball."

McCarthy signing his contract with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

With Ottawa last season, McCarthy hit for a .320 average, with 32 hits, 11 doubles, three home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks and 15 stolen bases in an injury-shortened rookie season of just 29 games.

Collegiately, McCarthy played at Kentucky for three seasons before transferring to Georgia for his final season. In his senior season with the Bulldogs, he hit for a .276 batting average across 59 games with 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs.

McCarthy is the 96th player in Evansville Otters history to have an MLB team purchase his contract rights. He is the first Otter with their contract purchased since Grif Hughes's contract was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in June.

