Trio of Fresh Faces Added to 2026 Otters

February 10, 2026

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed left-handed pitcher Luke Baker and outfielders Jon Ponder & Casey Sorg.

Luke Baker, a native of Gainesville, FL, joins the Otters for his second push at pro ball. Baker signed with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers (Atlantic League) on May 24 last season but pitched just three games before hitting the Injured List on May 30. He would not see action again in 2025.

Prior to Gastonia, Baker played the summer of 2024 with the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League, pitching in six games. Across five innings, he struck out 7 batters and allowed three hits. Collegiately, he played at Ole Miss, Jacksonville and Dayton, finishing his career with the Flyers in 2024. In his final college season, Baker threw in 15 games. He clocked 14 strikeouts and just seven walks in 14.1 innings of work.

Jon Ponder hails from Lawrenceville, GA and is set for his professional baseball debut this season in Evansville. Just a kid from Georgia, Ponder kept it in state for his collegiate career. After a pair of seasons at Georgia State, he transferred to Georgia Gwinnett for his final two years of college ball. In those two seasons, Ponder hit for a .390 average, with 35 doubles, 11 triples, 26 home runs and 117 RBI across 112 games for the Grizzlies.

Casey Sorg, a Southern Indiana native of Floyds Knobs, is set for his sophomore campaign of professional baseball. He kicked off his pro career last year with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League. In 22 games, he hit for a .305 average with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI and a stolen base. Collegiately, Sorg was a four-year player at Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY. Across 187 games, he collected a .304 average with 198 total hits, 32 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 124 RBI.

