Otters Hire Trevor Lakins as New General Manager

Published on January 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the hiring of Trevor Lakins as the ninth General Manager in team history.

"We are thrilled to have Trevor as General Manager of the Otters," Otters Team President John Stanley said. "Trevor's experience in baseball management, his love of the game, and his overall enthusiasm will make him a popular and effective leader."

Lakins, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., joins the Otters after spending nearly a decade in different baseball front offices across the country. Lakins spent the 2025 season as Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A Affiliate for the New York Yankees.

"I want to thank Mr. Bill Bussing and Mr. John Stanley for the opportunity to lead an organization as prestigious as the Evansville Otters," Lakins said. "I am looking forward to continuing the long-standing tradition of the rich history of baseball in Evansville and Otterball, make sure to come out to Bosse Field on Thursday, May 7th to celebrate the opening of the 2026 season!"

Prior to his time in Triple-A, Lakins spent two seasons within independent baseball from 2023-'24 as the Assistant General Manager for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League.

"We are pleased to welcome Trevor to the Otters' family," Otters Owner Bill Bussing said. "His wealth of experience should enable us to continue to offer compelling entertainment to the Tri-State."

Lakins has a rich sales background, including a season as the Director of Sales for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.

Throughout his collegiate years, Lakins continued his work within baseball front offices. Like most of the Otters front office, Lakins also built his career in baseball up from seasonal work, getting his start as an Assistant Groundskeeper and Food and Beverage Intern in his first two seasons within professional baseball with the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Lakins graduated from East Tennessee State University with a degree in Business Management. When he isn't at the ballpark, Lakins enjoys golfing and snowboarding.

Six of the Otters' eight full-time staff members began their tenure with the Otters as interns and worked their way to full-time positions. 2026 summer internship applications are open now on TeamWork Online here. If interested, applicants are encouraged to apply quickly as positions are filling quickly.

Season tickets and group offerings are available now for the 2026 season. Single game tickets will go on sale in February.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.