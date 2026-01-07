Titans Acquire, Sign Right-Hander Matos

Published on January 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Pitcher Dwyane Matos with the Schaumburg Boomers

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Thomas Anson/Schaumburg Boomers) Pitcher Dwyane Matos with the Schaumburg Boomers(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Thomas Anson/Schaumburg Boomers)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have acquired and agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Dwayne Matos for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Matos, 25, was received in a deal from the Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for a player to be named later. The right-hander split the 2025 season with the Boomers until the Cleveland Guardians purchased his contract in June. Matos made six starts for the Boomers this past season, compiling a 3-1 record with a 3.86 ERA. His final outing in independent ball came on June 7, when he pitched a complete-game shutout against Windy City, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out eight. Matos consistently improved with each appearance, totalling 35 innings pitched with 12 walks and 36 strikeouts.

After moving back to the affiliated ranks, Matos was assigned to the Lake County Captains of the Midwest League - the Guardians' High-A affiliate. In total, he tossed ten times out of the bullpen, going 3-0 with a 6.23 ERA across 21.2 innings - walking 13 and striking out 11.

Hailing from Cabral, Dominican Republic, Matos originally signed as an international free agent with the San Diego Padres in 2019. Spending a total of five seasons in the Padres' organization, Matos reached as high as Double-A between 2019 and 2024. Primarily a starter throughout his first handful of years in professional baseball, Matos transitioned to the bullpen before returning to the rotation in 2025.

In 139 career professional outings (39 starts, 100 in relief), Matos is a lifetime 16-22 with a 5.32 ERA over 357 innings - walking 129 and striking out 264 opposing hitters.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.