Reliable Bat Fogel Returning to Ottawa

Published on February 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans utility player Justin Fogel

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with utility player Justin Fogel for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Fogel, 24, was a dominant contributor to the Titans' mid-late season surge up the standings after turning professional last summer. In 56 games, Fogel slugged to a .338 average (ranking eighth in the league), posting 11 doubles, two home runs, and driving in 35 runs. He also walked more than striking out, reaching base at a .395 clip.

Fogel posted 19 multi-hit performances during his first professional campaign and had ten contests of knocking in multiple runs. He also matched a franchise record with multiple five-hit games (July 6 at Sussex County and August 27 at New York).

The 6-foot-1 utility man also posted an 11-game hitting streak from June 24 to July 11, tallying 18 hits in the process. While being one of the top hitters on the Club, Fogel brings beneficial value defensively with the ability to play both corner outfield positions, first base, and catcher.

Hailing from Yardley, Pennsylvania, Fogel joined Ottawa after playing four games with the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League. In ten at-bats, Fogel racked up four hits and drove in two runs. He had started the season by completing his collegiate career at the University of Memphis (Memphis, Tennessee), hitting .299 with seven doubles, three home runs, and registering 24 RBI across 35 games.

Over a five-year collegiate career, Fogel suited up at three different schools: Penn State, Abington (Abington, Pennsylvania), the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), and the University of Memphis (Memphis, Tennessee) from 2021 to 2025. Over a 167-game collegiate career, Fogel slugged to a .385 average with 48 doubles, 33 homers, and drove in 162 runs. During the summer months in his college days, Fogel played in the Sunbelt League and for three years in the MLB Draft League.

In 2023, Fogel led the nation in batting average during his junior season, hitting .497 while earning All-America and all-region honours. While at Penn State, Abington, he was the second player in program history to be named both Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year throughout his career.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

