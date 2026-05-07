Back-To-Back Jacks Not Enough to Close out Spring Training

Published on May 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans in the field

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans in the field(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans wrapped up Spring Training Wednesday night against the reigning champion Québec Capitales in a seven-inning exhibition, falling 10-4 in a game designed to get players extra reps ahead of Opening Day. With flexible rules in place, including batting out of order, both clubs prioritized development over results heading into the regular season.

Ryoya Oe made his first appearance in a Titans uniform and ran into trouble early, walking one batter and surrendering three singles in a two-run first inning. Ottawa responded quickly with a three-run inning that had the crowd on its feet, headlined by back-to-back home runs from Daniel McElveny (402 ft, 101 mph) and Cristian Inoa (390 ft, 106 mph) to take the lead.

Oe was unable to settle in the second, yielding back-to-back singles to Antonio Valdez and Jordan Smith before eventually giving up two more runs. The Titans answered again with a sacrifice fly from second baseman Jackie Urbaez to keep things close.

Québec continued to build on its lead with an RBI double from Jordan Smith in the third. In the fourth, slugger Kyle Cowl launched a two-run shot 408 feet over the left field fence to push the Capitales further ahead. First baseman Kaiden Cardoso flashed the leather with two sharp plays in a row, helping limit the damage for Ottawa pitcher Nelson Mercado, but the Capitales' offence proved to be too much to overcome, adding another three runs before it was all said and done.

Québec's Emile Bois earned the win, retiring the side in order in the third. Yuto Nakata closed things out, striking out two in the final frame.

McElveny and Inoa led the Titans offensively with their big flies, while Urbaez chipped in with the sacrifice fly.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2026 regular season on Friday night against the four-time defending champion Québec Capitales. The 2026 Home Opener is a sellout, setting a Frontier League single-game attendance mark, at 10,278, and is also the first sellout of Ottawa Stadium since 2002. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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