Fogel Posts Career Day, Titans Take Opening Series

Published on May 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans utility player Justin Fogel

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans utility player Justin Fogel(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - It was a long one on Mother's Day, as the Ottawa Titans (2-1) came out on top with a 15-10 victory over the Québec Capitales (1-2), securing their first series win of the year.

It was a southpaw matchup on the mound, with Dominic Puccetti (ND, 0-0) making his first career start for the Titans, and Francis Ferguson (loss, 0-1) getting the ball for Québec.

The Capitales got things going early as Chavez Young continued to rake against the Titans with a one-out triple, but Puccetti was able to escape the jam unscathed.

The home side struggled with runners on in the bottom of the first, stranding two, but the offence found its footing quickly. The Capitales came out swinging again in the second as Eddie Hacopian led off with a double, followed by a David Mendham single. Catcher Justin Fogel let a wild pitch get by him, scoring one and giving the Capitales the early lead.

The Titans answered in the bottom half. Kaiden Cardoso got things started with a hard-hit single, Aaron Casillas reached on a fielder's choice, and Myles Smith drew a walk before Jackie Urbaez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. AJ Wright worked a walk to bring in the Titans' first run of the day and tie it at one. With the bases still loaded, Fogel came up big with a bases-clearing double down the left field line, sending the Ottawa Stadium crowd to its feet and giving the Titans the lead at 4-1.

It wouldn't hold for long. Puccetti surrendered a single to Chavez Young, followed by back-to-back walks. Torin Montgomery brought in two with a double, and another wild pitch got to the backstop to bring in a run and tie the game at four.

The Titans came up huge in the bottom of the third. Cardoso got the inning going with a one-out double ripped at 104 mph off the bat to centre. Ferguson's day ended after a walk to Casillas, bringing Dan Galef into the game. Myles Smith reached on a single to load the bases. Jackson Lyon was plunked to bring in a run, and Jackie Urbaez added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead. A walk to AJ Wright reloaded the bases, and Fogel launched a 364-ft grand slam over the right field fence to cap a six-run inning. The Titans pulled ahead 10-4 entering the middle innings.

Harley Gollert came in for Québec and found trouble immediately, surrendering a three-run home run to Jackson Lyon to push the lead even further. For Lyon, it marked his first professional homer after not playing since the 2022 season in the Yankees organization.

Heading into the ninth, it looked like a comfortable finish with the Titans holding a 15-5 advantage. Heitor Tokar had been strong over three innings, but ran into trouble in the ninth, loading the bases with just one out. Québec slugger Kyle Crowl stepped up and sent the game's second grand slam 404 ft, silencing the crowd and suddenly making it a 15-9 ballgame.

Brett Garcia came in with two outs and a runner on to close things out, surrendering two hits and allowing one run to make it 15-10 before Zeb Roos struck out looking to end it.

Justin Fogel was named the player of the game, going 4-for-5 with a double, home run, walk, and eight RBI. Kaiden Cardoso picked up two hits. Hitters 6-through-9 in the order all scored multiple runs.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans hit the road for their first road trip of the season, beginning a three-game series against the New York Boulders at 10:30 a.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. The first road trip of the season sees the Titans go through New York and Brockton. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2026

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