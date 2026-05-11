Jett's Birthday Bash Helps Lake Erie to Mother's Day Victory

Published on May 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers outfielder James Jett on base

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers outfielder James Jett on base(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (1-2) found their rhythm offensively on Sunday as they took down the Schaumburg Boomers (2-1) 5-1 for their first win of the season at ForeFront Field. They salvage a game in the Opening Weekend series from the Boomers and head into next week with a bout against the Windy City ThunderBolts.

RHP Corbin Foy got the start in game three of the young season. Foy surrendered just a single run on an RBI groundout in the 2nd inning by 3B Will Prater, but otherwise, Foy was effective. With the early season hooks being shortened, Foy's final statline was as follows: 4 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 4 K on 57 pitches.

Boomers RHP Harry Orth dealt a hitless four innings, keeping the Crushers at bay early. RHP Fraynel Nova entered the game for Lake Erie in the 5th inning and stranded a man in scoring position to keep the deficit to one.

In the home half of the inning, the Crushers bats would come alive. C Derek Vegas got the hitting started for the Crushers with a lead-off double, the first hit off Orth. Then, SS Jarrod Watkins got the better of a full count, drawing a walk to put two runners on base.

With Orth flustered, 2B Luis Acevedo dribbled a ball right back at him, and Orth made an awkward throw to 1B Kyle Fitzgerald, who couldn't catch it cleanly. It loaded the bases for 3B Pavin Parks, who smoked a two-run single to give the Crushers the lead, 2-1.

Boomers manager Jamie Bennett had seen enough from Orth, relieving him of his duties in favor of RHP Wyatt Cameron. CF Garret Pike was Cameron's first victim, grounding into a double play. However, Luis Acevedo was able to score on the play, providing the Crushers with a third run to lead 3-1 after five innings.

After allowing a walk and a single to start the top of the 6th, Nova buckled down to get the first two outs of the inning. The Crushers brought in RHP Christian Scafidi who struck out 3B Will Prater on three straight curveballs to end the inning and strand the leadoff runners on base with no damage done.

The Crushers brought in closer RHP Brandyn Sittinger to start the 8th, looking for a two-inning save in his first appearance of the season. He sat down the Boomers in the inning and gave way to some insurance in the bottom-half.

1B Jacob Tobias doubled off new RHP Dallas Woolfolk, then LF James Jett sent Tobias home on a first pitch double to cap off his great birthday performance in the batter's box. Derek Vegas made sure the whole team could celebrate with Jett, scoring him from third base on a single moments later to give the Crushers a commanding 5-1 lead into the final frame.

Schaumburg plated a run in the 9th, but it was too little too late. RF Christian Fedko flew out to new RF Joe Redfield to secure the first Crushers victory of the 2026 season on Mother's Day - a 5-2 winner.

Crushers reliever Fraynel Nova (1-0) secured the win while Boomers starter Harry Orth (0-1) was given the loss. Brandyn Sittinger (1) locked down his first save of the year for Lake Erie, securing the first win of the season at ForeFront Field.

Crushers Top Performers:

Derek Vegas: 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, K

James Jett: 1-for-1, 2B, R, 2 BB, RBI, HBP, SB

Christian Scafidi: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

The Crushers start their second series of the year with the Windy City ThunderBolts, Tuesday, May 12th at 11 am at ForeFront Field. The game is part of Education Day: STEAM Day powered by ForeFront Technology. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

And if you can't make it to the game, be sure to use promo code "LEEARLYBIRD2026" to get 20% off your HomeTeam Network subscription, the official broadcast network of the Frontier League and the Lake Erie Crushers. The deal ends Monday, May 11th at midnight, so don't wait!

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets, starting at just $8, at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass - every Crushers home game, just $99.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2026

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