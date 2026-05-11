Bird Dawgs Drop Heartbreaker on Walk-Off in Series Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs at the plate

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs at the plate(Down East Bird Dawgs)

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs dropped a heartbreaker Sunday afternoon, falling 5-4 on a walk-off single by Sussex County's Edwin Mateo in the ninth inning, ending Opening Weekend with a 1-2 record.

Down East struck first when Lyle Miller-Green drove in Christian Adams on an infield single in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Sussex County answered with a two-run home run from Mahki Backstrom in the third, followed by a solo shot from Kiko Romero in the fourth to put the Miners ahead 3-1.

Miller-Green came through again in the fifth, plating another run on an infield single, and Adams scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 3-3.

Sean Roby Jr. put Sussex County back in front with a solo home run in the sixth to make it 4-3.

Down East forced extra tension in the eighth when DiTomaso doubled home Trey Law to tie the game at 4-4, setting up a dramatic ninth.

Mateo then ended it with a walk-off single to left-center to give the Miners the 5-4 victory.

Bird Dawgs starter Drew Henderson went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Jackson Hicks showcased an impressive outing with two strong innings, walking one and striking out two. Davis Blair (0-1) took the loss after allowing the walk-off hit in the ninth.

Blake Purnell started for Sussex County, delivering 4 1/3 innings while allowing seven hits and three runs with two strikeouts and three walks. Parker Primeaux (1-0) earned the win, facing three batters in the ninth.

The Bird Dawgs (1-2) return home to Kinston for a three-game series against the Quebec Capitales, with the home opener set for Tuesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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