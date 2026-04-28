K-Town Block Party at Grainger Stadium
Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, North Carolina - The K-Town Block Party is bringing a big summer night to Eastern North Carolina, packed with live music, familiar hits, and plenty of hometown pride. On July 24, Kinston comes alive for an outdoor concert you won't want to miss.
Gates open at 6:00 PM, with music starting at 7:00 PM and a full night of energy from start to finish.
Kicking things off is North Carolina's own Petey Pablo. With strong ties to Kinston and a catalog full of anthems, he'll wrap things up in a way that feels right at home.
Next up, DJ Jazzy Jeff, a true legend behind the turntables. Known for smooth mixes and crowd-moving sets.
Closing out the night is the Ying Yang Twins, bringing the songs and energy that helped define 2000s hip-hop.
Tickets are available now at: https://www.tixr.com/groups/birddawgs/events/k-town-block-party-187775
Whether you're coming for the music, the atmosphere, or just a night out, the K-Town Block Party is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the summer. Grab your friends and be there-July 24 in Kinston.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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