Bird Dawgs Select RHP Zac Flontek in Frontier League Draft

Published on April 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs selected RHP Zac Flontek in the second round (21st overall) of the Frontier League Tryout and Draft held in Avon, Ohio.

Flontek, a native of Shelby, North Carolina, attended Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy before continuing his baseball career at NC State. After competing in club baseball during the fall of 2021, he earned a spot on the Wolfpack roster as a walk-on, spending approximately six months with the program.

In the summer of 2023, Flontek underwent Tommy John surgery and is working his way back as he begins his professional career.

Flontek becomes the latest addition to the Bird Dawgs pitching staff as the club continues preparations for the 2026 season, opening on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners before hosting its home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from April 22, 2026

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