Crushers Draft Westlake, Avon Lake Natives at 2026 Frontier League Draft

Published on April 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - April 22, 2026 - The 2026 Frontier League Draft took place on Tuesday evening at ForeFront Field following the Frontier League Tryout Camp, and the Lake Erie Crushers selected two local players from the Avon area: LHP Owen Gerba and SS Aidan Grabowski. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

Owen Gerba is a left-handed pitcher and a Westlake, Ohio native. Gerba is currently finishing up his final season at John Carroll University, where he has pitched for four seasons to the tune of a 4.94 ERA. In 47 Ã¢..." innings out of the bullpen, the southpaw struck out 40 batters and logged three saves in his collegiate tenure. Gerba features a very unique windup and delivery, coming from a full submarine arm slot from the left side. He was selected with the 4th pick in the 1st round of the 2026 Frontier League Draft.

Aidan Grabowski was selected in the 2nd round with the 31st pick in the 2026 Frontier League Draft. Grabowski is from Avon Lake and joins Zach Campbell as the second rostered player this season from Tiffin University, where he has played for four seasons. In his final collegiate season in 2025, Grabowski hit .273 with seven doubles and 20 RBIs in 39 games. His speed is his best weapon, having gone 37-for-43 in stolen base attempts across his collegiate career. He also swiped 23 bags and was caught just twice with the Elmira Pioneers in the Perfect Game Collegiate League in 2025.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass.







Frontier League Stories from April 22, 2026

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