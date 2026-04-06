The FEST Is Moving to ForeFront Field

Published on April 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - After celebrating 25 years and impacting tens of thousands of people in Wickliffe, The FEST looks to begin its next chapter in Avon on Saturday, August 15.

The FEST is a premier Christian music festival, sponsored by the Diocese of Cleveland and dozens of local businesses and organizations. Since 2001, it has gathered thousands of people for a day of faith, family and fun. Featuring top national Christian artists, games, activities, crafts and more, The FEST is the summer highlight for families across the region.

The move was initiated by event planners to continue The FEST in a way that is sustainable, with an emphasis on safety. The facilities at ForeFront Field in Avon maintain the outdoor, family-friendly environment The FEST patrons have come to love, while bringing built-in features like seating, restrooms, security and handicap accessibility.

Tickets are $10 per person and will go on sale starting April 9 at www.thefest.us. People are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as ticket sales will be limited to 10,000.

Sponsorships and support will be available for families unable to pay.

It will be the same FEST with all the activities and areas you've come to know and love over the years

With over 250 events scheduled for the 2026 calendar year, ForeFront Field is Lorain County's most prestigious and active venue for sports and entertainment.

ForeFront Field features quality amenities including suites, concession stands, permanent concourse bathrooms, convenient parking options, and easy accessibility off I-90.

ForeFront Field is the home of the Lake Erie Crushers, who compete in the Frontier League, a proud MLB Partner League, and have brought a family-friendly, fan-oriented baseball experience to Northeast Ohio since 2009.







Frontier League Stories from April 6, 2026

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