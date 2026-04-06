Wild Things Sign 2023 15th Rounder, Former Angels Farmhand Caleb Ketchup

Published on April 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed utilityman and ex-Los Angeles Angels farmhand Caleb Ketchup, who was a 15th round pick in 2023 out of Lipscomb University. He spent three seasons in the Angels' organization before his release.

The athletic and versatile Ketchup reached Triple-A in 2024 and in three seasons in the minors played in 240 games, slashing .213/.320/.313 with 171 hits, 30 o which were doubles. Seven were triples and he hit 12 homers with 65 RBI. He walked 119 times and played second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions to the tune of a .974 fielding percentage as a rangy outfielder and a .979 at second base, the infield spot he spent more time at than others in the Angels farm system.

He spent the 2025 season between three teams: he played in eight games for High-A, 38 for Double-A Rocket City and 42 for Class A Inland Empire. His best numbers last summer came with Inland Empire, where he slashed .279/.394/.401 and had 11 extra-base hits and stolen bases with 13 RBI. His 2024 season was mostly spent with Tri-City (A+). There, he slashed .207/.312/.313 and drove in 37 with 88 hits in 121 games, while the staff didn't have to say 'sic 'em' on the bases. That year, he played in seven games for Triple-A Salt Lake and three for Rocket City. In 2023, he played in just 21 games after being drafted, 16 of which were in High-A.

In 2023 at Lipscomb, Ketchup played in 62 games and slashed .255/.375/.534 and was a machine on the bases, scoring over a run per game and being successful in showcasing speed. He doubled 17 times and homered 17 times, while he drove in 45. He walked 44 times against 54 strikeouts. He was ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after winning the award the prior season in 2022 and make the SportsCenter Top-10 during the ASUN Tournament. Following the 2023 season, he was named ASUN Second Team All-Conference.

Ketchup was named a 2022 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, ASUN Defensive Player of the Year and as a member of the ASUN All-Freshman Team. He was one of four Bisons to appear and start in 57 games and slashed .284/.378/.428 with 15 doubles, five homers and 24 RBI. He was successful on the bases as well.

He was at Georgia during the 2021 season but did not appear in any games. A graduate of Holy Innocents Episcopal, he hit a team-best .390 with four homers and 62 RBI as a junior in 2019. He was the Golden Bears MVP, a Gold Glover and Silver Slugger recipient that season and he also earned letters in football. He also appeared in 11 games for Cotuit in the Cape Cod League in 2022.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released. You can buy tickets here.

ADAPTATION TO SEAT SALES

Announced last week, there is still time for fans to purchase pieces or full sets of seats from EQT Park, which are being replaced. The seats, originally installed at Three Rivers Stadium in 1994, were removed prior to demolition of the venue and purchased by BSI for installation at then-Falconi Field in Washington.

On the Wild Things' online team store, fans can purchase seat backs, seat bottoms, arms or full seat bundles, which will come disassembled when picked up or shipped, which is the change.

Due to interest, the Wild Things will now offer shipping for $40. Once a purchase is made, an email will be sent to the consumer with pickup details, or, if the fan selects to have their parts shipped, they will be informed of that selection in receipt. Fans who have purchased seats but did not have the option for shipping can email their request for shipping to merch@washingtonwildthings.com and they will receive a link to complete the additional payment.

The deadline to buy seats is still Wednesday, April 8 at 5 p.m.

TWO TRADES MADE OVER WEEKEND

As the Wild Things roster continues to take shape prior to Spring Training getting going later this month, the team announced two trades over the weekend. LHP Dominic Puccetti was traded to Ottawa for future considerations, while RHP Christian Diaz was traded to Ogden (PION) for future considerations.

Deals for future considerations leave Washington the option to collect what value exists when a need exists and can fit under the roster rules of the league. Offseason rosters are limited to 34 players, excluding any Frontier League draft picks or players signed out of the California Winter League.







Frontier League Stories from April 6, 2026

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