Bird Dawgs Add Right-Handed Arm with Heredia-Bustos

Published on April 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have signed RHP Rolando Heredia-Bustos ahead of the 2026 season.

Heredia-Bustos, a native of Norcross, Georgia, completed his collegiate career at the University of Northwestern Ohio (NAIA) in 2023. Over his time with the program, he posted a 3.12 ERA while striking out 126 batters and issuing just 30 walks, showcasing both swing-and-miss ability and strong command on the mound.

He made his professional debut in 2024 with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Frontier League, appearing in 10 games and logging 31 innings while posting a 4.06 ERA. During the offseason, Heredia-Bustos gained additional experience in the Australian Baseball League, making one appearance with the Adelaide Giants.

Heredia-Bustos adds to the Bird Dawgs pitching depth as the club continues preparations for the 2026 season, which opens on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners and continues with the home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from April 6, 2026

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