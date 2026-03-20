Bird Dawgs Add Left-Handed Bat, Right-Handed Arm with Corson, Mannering

Published on March 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have signed OF Jacob Corson and RHP Shawn Mannering ahead of the 2026 season.

Both players bring strong collegiate resumes and early professional experience as Down East continues to build its roster.

Corson, a left-handed hitter from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, completed a four-year collegiate career at Bucknell University in 2024, where he hit .300 while driving in 129 runs. He etched his name throughout the program's record book, ranking 10th in OBP (.433), 4th in runs (136), 4th in doubles (44), 4th in home runs (24), 5th in RBIs (129), 8th in total bases (303), and is the all-time Bucknell baseball leader in walks (104) and hit-by-pitches (40). During his senior season, he earned First Team All-Patriot League honors after posting a .291/.428/.605 slash line. Following graduation, Corson played in the MLB Draft League with the Williamsport Crosscutters, hitting .301/.443/.431 over 48 games. He also appeared in four games with the Lake Erie Crushers during the 2025 season.

Mannering, a native of Smyrna, Delaware, played four collegiate seasons at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Over his career, he recorded 11 wins and four saves while striking out 186 batters across 172.2 innings pitched. During his senior season, he posted a 2.70 ERA with 62 strikeouts and just 12 walks, earning Second Team All-AMCC honors after being named a First Team selection as a junior. After graduating in 2025, Mannering signed with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association, where he appeared in six games and posted a 2.35 ERA over 7.2 innings pitched.

Corson and Mannering add depth to the Bird Dawgs roster as the club continues preparations for the 2026 season, which opens on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners and continues with the home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.







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