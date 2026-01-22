Bird Dawgs Announce Hot Stove Event Honoring Ross Atkins

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs will host a Hot Stove event on Friday, February 27, celebrating the induction of former Kinston Indians pitcher Ross Atkins as the 26th inductee into the Kinston Baseball Hall of Fame.

Atkins pitched for the Kinston Indians during the 1997 season and later served in the Cleveland Indians organization, first as Director of Player Development and then as Vice President of Player Personnel. He will be honored for his contributions to the organization and his lasting connection to baseball in Kinston. Atkins is currently the Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Hot Stove event will feature a dinner program, guest speakers, silent auctions, and the formal induction ceremony, bringing together baseball fans, community members, and Bird Dawgs supporters for a night celebrating Kinston's baseball history.

Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased online at birddawgs.myshopify.com.







