Bird Dawgs Release 2026 Season Tickets

Published on January 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have officially released season tickets for the 2026 season, allowing fans to secure their seats for all 51 home games at Grainger Stadium. The Bird Dawgs 2026 home season will open on May 12 and conclude with the final regular-season home game on Sept. 6.

Season tickets offer the best value for Bird Dawgs baseball, providing guaranteed seating for every home date during the 2026 campaign. Season ticket holders also receive priority access to promotions and special events throughout the season.

The 2026 home schedule will feature 51 games filled with family-friendly entertainment, theme nights, and promotions, continuing the tradition of summer baseball at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Season tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale and can be purchased anytime at downeastbirddawgs.com or by calling the front office, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, at (252) 549-4388.







