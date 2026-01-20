Tacos and Tequila Festival Returns to EQT Park August 1

Published on January 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







PITTSBURGH, PA - The legendary Tacos & Tequila Festival is returning to Pittsburgh for another massive throwback celebration on Saturday, August 1, 2026, bringing the biggest names in 2000s hip-hop and R&B to EQT Park for one unforgettable day of nostalgia, flavor, and fun.

Headlined by Fat Joe, this year's lineup delivers the ultimate throwback day party with performances from Ginuwine, Yung Joc, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Too $hort, Bubba Sparxxx, Murphy Lee, Mims, and festival favorite DJ Ashton Martin, spinning the hits that defined a generation.

From Fat Joe's iconic "Lean Back" to Ginuwine's smooth "Pony" and Yung Joc's club staple "It's Goin' Down," this is the soundtrack of the 2000s - live, loud, and ready to take over Pittsburgh.

LIMITED EARLY TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Early ticket buyers can lock in General Admission for just $49 and VIP for $99, available only while supplies last. Once these tiers sell out, prices will increase. VIP tickets include early entry, access to elevated viewing areas, private bars, and exclusive drink inclusions. Bottle Service tables and group packages are also available by inquiry at tacosandtequilapittsburgh.com.

THE COMPLETE ARTIST LINEUP

- Fat Joe - Bronx icon and hitmaker behind "Lean Back," "What's Luv," and "All the Way Up."

- Pretty Ricky - R&B kings of the 2000s delivering hits like "Grind With Me" and "Your Body."

- Ginuwine - R&B legend known for timeless slow jams like "Pony" and "Diberences."

- Too Short - West Coast rap icon with classics like "Blow the Whistle."

- Ying Yang Twins - Party-starting duo behind "Wait (The Whisper Song)" and "Salt Shaker."

- Bubba Sparxxx - Southern favorite known for "Ms. New Booty" and "Deliverance."

- Yung Joc - Atlanta star behind the anthemic "It's Goin' Down."

- Murphy Lee - St. Louis hitmaker of "Shake Ya Tailfeather" and St. Lunatics fame.

- Mims - NYC chart-topper behind the viral megahit "This Is Why I'm Hot."

- DJ Ashton Martin- Festival favorite spinning the best throwback mixes from the golden era of hiphop and R&B.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Beyond the stage, Tacos & Tequila Festival brings together Pittsburgh's top taco vendors, craft margaritas, tequila tastings, and high-energy entertainment including:

- The Area's Best Tacos & Street Eats

- Craft Margaritas

- Lucha Libre Wrestling Matches

- Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

- Exotic Car Showcase

- Instagrammable Art Installations & Photo Ops







Frontier League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.