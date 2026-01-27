Recent Signee LHP Trey Cooper's Contract Transferred to White Sox

Published on January 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are pleased to announce that recently-announced newcomer Trey Cooper is signing with the Chicago White Sox. The left-handed pitcher was set for his first season in pro ball to be with the Wild Things, but following a recent bullpen, is signing with the Chicago White Sox instead.

It doesn't go down as an official contract purchase with the partner league agreement, but Cooper would have reported to Washington in April if not for this opportunity to take the next step in his career in affiliated ball through a contract transfer to the White Sox.

Cooper played for the West Virginia Black Bears, making two starts for the team, in which he totaled 12 innings with 16 strikeouts, seven hits allowed and five walks. He allowed five runs (four earned), coming off a season at Liberty University where he pitched in 16 games from the pen, logging 13.1 innings. He struck out 16. In 2024 at Liberty, he was 1-2 in 20 bullpen outings. He fanned 30 in 21 innings before playing in the Appalachian League with Burlington that summer, where he started eight of his nine outings, striking out 41 in 27 frames.

He started eight of his 19 games for Liberty in 2023, which was his first season at the school. In 32.2 innings, he struck out 32 batters and was 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA. In 2022, Cooper pitched in two games at NC State before pitching in eighth (seven starts) for Burlington. He struck out 52 that summer in 29 innings with only 19 hits allowed.

The lefty graduated from Randleman High School, where he was three-time All-Conference and an All-State honoree. He helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the 2019 2A State Championship.

The lefty graduated from Randleman High School, where he was three-time All-Conference and an All-State honoree. He helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the 2019 2A State Championship.







