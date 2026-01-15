Wild Things Sign RHP Eliott Traver to Deal

Published on January 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Eliott Traver, who pitched at Northwestern Ohio in his last three college seasons before making 18 appearances for the Traverse City Pit Spitters last summer in the Northwoods League.

Traver posted a 2.18 ERA with the Pit Spitters and had nine saves in 20.2 innings across the aforementioned 18 outings. He allowed 17 hits and seven runs, five of which were earned, walked nine and struck out 18. That work came on the heels of a great senior campaign at the University of Northwestern Ohio, where he was First-Team All-WHAC (Relief Pitcher) after posting a 2.60 ERA and a 2-1 record in 22 outings. He had eight saves and worked 27.2 innings with 19 hits allowed, only eight earned runs against, nine walks and 27 strikeouts.

As a junior, he was 2-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 25 games and had six saves. In 31.2 innings, he allowed 22 hits, walked 15 and struck out 29. He was All-WHAC First Team in 2023 in his first season at UNOH after going 2-1 with seven saves in 17 appearances for the NAIA school. He struck out 21 to nine walks in 23 innings. He had spent two seasons at Grand Rapids Community College. He redshirted his first season after logging only 3.2 innings before posting a 3.26 ERA and 11 saves in 26 appearances in 2022. For GRCC that year, he totaled 30.1 innings, struck out 38 and walked just 10 with an opponent batting average of .234. He was Second Team All-Conference that season.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.