Wild Things Unveil 2026 Promo Schedule, Individual Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - From giveaways and theme nights to fireworks and fan-favorite traditions, the Washington Wild Things have unveiled a packed promo schedule for the 2026 season while also placing single-game tickets on sale, giving fans the chance to lock in tickets to their favorite nights and begin planning their summer at EQT Park.

The schedule features a mix of fan-favorites, new theme nights, specialty giveaways and daily promotions designed to make every trip to the ballpark a unique experience. Individual tickets are on sale now. Fans can still enjoy any seat in the ballpark seating bowl for just $15, with a daily discount at $10 for kids 12 years of age and younger, fans 50 and older and military servicemen and women. Group packages start at $10 a seat with a group of 10 or more, with upgrades available to the team's three picnic areas and suites. Tickets are available, calling the team or visiting the TicketReturn Box Office at EQT Park.

Game times have already been announced as well for the upcoming season. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday home games will start at 7:05 p.m. with three Tuesday exceptions for Grand Slam School Day, presented by EQT, Summer School Day and Super Splash Day on May 19, June 2 and June 23, respectively. All three of those starts are at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday home games start at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday home games are at 4:05 p.m. this year, a 90-minute change from the last several years. Gates open an hour and five minutes before each scheduled first pitch, unless otherwise announced.

"We are excited to showcase the new upgrades at the stadium and have a full slate of programs to create value for consumers," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Our attendance growth over the years is a reflection of how we resonate with the general public. While others are phased out elsewhere, the efforts of our corporate partners have allowed EQT Park to be a venue for everyone."

The summer party gets off and running with the home opener, scheduled for Friday, May 15. The Wild Things will welcome the Schaumburg Boomers to EQT Park for the start of the 51-game home schedule. Fans coming through the gates will receive a 2026 magnet schedule presented by WCTPA as supplies last and the first Fireworks Friday show of the year is presented by Twisted Tea. The fun continues during the opening weekend of the summer with a Replica Jersey giveaway (first 1,000 fans) Saturday, May 16, presented by EQT. Sunday is the first Kids Eat Free Sunday of the year, presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. It's also Wild Thing's fifth Mascot-A-Palooza.

The non-day game Tuesdays in 2026 will feature the new $2.50 Tuesdays program, as part of Washington's America 250 celebration. At the Tuesday games on June 16, July 21, August 4, August 18 and September 1, tickets, parking, hot dogs, select drafts of beer, pop, popcorn and novelty ice cream are $2.50 plus the first 250 fans through the gates receive a Little George Washington bobblehead presented by Kuhn's Floor Sanding & Finishing. This four-inch collectable bobblehead can be yours! The program was announced last Tuesday and more info is available here.

Wednesdays will be the night for the Senior Slugger Program, presented by AARP Pennsylvania. The program provides a free ticket to fans 50 years of age and older. The program's return was announced last week. More information and a registration link can be found here. All fans in the park on Wednesdays can take advantage of $1 hot dogs, courtesy of Berks Foods.

Thursdays see the return of Thirsty Thursdays, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company and the Coors Light Brew Crew with them. The program, for the second year in a row, provides a free game ticket to fans ages 21 through 39 at Thursday home games. All fans 21 and older can responsibly enjoy $1 Coors Light drafts at the Beer Wagon in right field, specialty cocktails at the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar and other drink specials. Fans can register for the program and see themes and info here.

Fridays will feature post-game fireworks with individual shows presented by Twisted Tea, Berks Foods, Range Resources, Mancini's Bakery, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, Chapman Corporation, Window Nation, the Pennsylvania Lottery and ECM Energy.

Saturdays feature giveaways to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. The giveaways, apart from one, have been announced with the release of the promo schedule. They are as follows:

May 16 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Replica Jersey presented by EQT

May 23 vs Joliet Slammers - Home Plate Hat presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union

June 6 vs Florence Y'alls - Salute to Service LED Rally Towel presented by Martin's Point Health Care

June 13 vs New Jersey Jackals - Jimmy Buffett Hawaiian Shirt presented by Berks Foods

June 27 vs Joliet Slammers - Seat Cushion presented by St. Clair Health

July 11 vs Lake Erie Crushers - 'America 250' Baseball presented by North Franklin Township

July 25 vs Brockton Rox - Nutcracker Ornament presented by Coen Markets

August 8 vs Evansville Otters - SSF Law Trio Bobblehead presented by Shenderovich, Shenderovich & Fishman, P.C.

September 5 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Giveaway TBA presented by Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

Sundays feature the eighth season of the Kids Eat Free Sundays promotion, presented in 2026 by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. The program offers kids 12 and under a free ticket and kids meal (hot dog, chips and a drink) at Sunday home games. There are three kid's giveaways, themes and more, with all kids in attendance getting to run the bases after the game and get autographs from their favorite Wild Things on the way out of the stadium during an autograph sessions. Themes, giveaways and info are available here, where there is also a link to register for the program, if any kids are not yet.

Other promotions include but are not limited to:

Friday, May 22 vs Joliet Slammers - Polish Night presented by Berks Foods

Saturday, June 6 vs Florence Y'alls - Salute to Service Night presented by Martin's Point Health Care

Friday, June 12 vs New Jersey Jackals - Italian Heritage Night presented by Mancini's Bakery

Saturday, June 13 vs New Jersey Jackals - Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Berks Foods

Tuesday, June 16 vs Mississippi Mud Monsters - Autism Awareness Night presented by Pathways

Saturday, June 27 vs Joliet Slammers - Baseball Fights Cancer presented by St. Clair Health

Tuesday, July 21 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Neuro Night Out presented by Pioneer Counseling and Consulting

Tuesday, August 4 vs Down East Bird Dawgs - Bark in the Park presented by Nicole Malesic of Realty ONE

Saturday, August 8 vs Evansville Otters - Baseball For All

Tuesday, August 18 vs Evansville Otters - First Responders Night

Tuesday, September 1 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Red Out

Saturday, September 5 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Faith and Family Night presented by Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

Sunday, September 6 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Washington Area FCU

The Wild Things have three jersey auctions planned for the 2026 season right now. They will be online via the Dash Fan Engagement app and service that was used in 2025.

Saturday, June 6 vs Florence Y'alls - Salute to Service jersey presented by 84 Lumber benefitting the USO

Sunday, June 7 vs Florence Y'alls - '6-7' Meme-inspired jerseys for 6/7 Day

Saturday, June 27 vs Joliet Slammers - Baseball Fights Cancer jersey presented by 84 Lumber benefitting the American Cancer Society

The Wild Things also have 15 community nights planned, which are listed on the promo schedule on the website. The full list of promotional nights, themes and giveaways is available here.

Group tickets and season-ticket packages are available now through the Ticket Return Box Office and ticket reps at EQT Park or by calling 866-456-WILD (9453) or 724-250-9555. The team's public exhibition game will be announced later too.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Fans can purchase tickets to the home games now.







Frontier League Stories from March 16, 2026

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