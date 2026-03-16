Single Game Tickets for 2026 Mud Monsters Season Go on Sale Today

Published on March 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The gates are about to open again. Single game tickets for the Mississippi Mud Monsters' 2026 season go on sale today at 3:00 p.m., giving fans their first chance to lock in seats for another summer of swamp-built baseball at Trustmark Park.

Tickets will be available online at mudmonstersbaseball.com. The Trustmark Park box office will open for in-person purchases in mid-April as the season approaches.

After a wildly memorable first season, the Mud Monsters are returning with an even bigger lineup of theme nights, giveaways and fireworks shows designed to make every night at the ballpark feel like an event.

"We learned last year that people here are ready for baseball that's a little weird and a lot of fun," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "This season leans all the way into that. From Opening Night to The Final Boom, every night has something attached to it."

The 2026 promotional schedule features fan-favorite traditions alongside new over-the-top theme nights that only the Mud Monsters could dream up.

Opening Night on Thursday, May 7 kicks things off with a T-shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 fans and a monster-sized fireworks show presented by Trustmark. The celebration continues all weekend with a magnet schedule giveaway and a Retro Rope Snapback giveaway presented by Jack's.

Throughout the summer, fans can look forward to standout events like Swamp Ass Saturday presented by Southern Beverage, the wildly nostalgic Happy Gilmore 30th Anniversary Golf Night, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett with Fins Up Night, Midsummer Halloween honoring the 30th anniversary of Scream, and Golden Ticket Night celebrating Willy Wonka.

And of course, the sky over Pearl will light up all summer long with Fireworks Fridays and special holiday spectaculars including Memorial Day, Independence Day weekend and the season-ending Final Boom on August 29.

Weekly promotions will also return to keep the ballpark buzzing all season long. Fans can test their luck at Bingo Madness on Tuesdays, take on the legendary What's On A Stick? Wednesday challenge, enjoy $2 domestic drafts during Thirsty Thursdays, watch fireworks every Friday night, experience the biggest theme nights on Saturdays and celebrate Central Mississippi with 601 Sundays and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Parking remains free for every Mud Monsters game - because the only thing fans should have to worry about when they arrive is whether they're grabbing a hot dog, a cold drink, or a mystery meat on a stick first.

And yes, the Mud Monsters are proudly pet-friendly. Fans are invited to bring their well-behaved pets to every game all season long, because baseball is better when the whole family comes along - including the four-legged ones.

Single game tickets start at just $10 for General Admission, with reserved and all-inclusive seating options available.

For the full promotional schedule and to grab seats starting at 3 p.m. today, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.







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