Mud Monsters Make Waves as Pearl's Large Business of the Year

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters were honored Thursday night as Large Business of the Year at the annual banquet hosted by the Pearl Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the organization's leadership, innovation, and impact on the local community during its inaugural year.

When professional baseball faced an uncertain future in Pearl, the Mud Monsters stepped forward with a bold vision for what Trustmark Park could become. In less than a year, the organization built a franchise from the ground up, launching a new brand, assembling a full front office, hiring seasonal staff, and delivering a winning inaugural season with a 49-47 record.

Beyond the field, the Mud Monsters implemented fan-first changes designed to remove barriers and create accessibility, including the elimination of paid parking. The organization also expanded the use of Trustmark Park beyond baseball season, introducing The Southern Lights holiday experience and helping establish the venue as a true year-round destination for families, events, and community gatherings.

"This award represents so much more than wins and attendance," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager of the Mud Monsters and Pearl Chamber Board Member. "A year ago, we were building something entirely new. We had belief, we had energy, and we had a community that wanted baseball to succeed here. To now be recognized for helping restore momentum and create year-round impact in Pearl is incredibly meaningful. I'm proud of our front office, our seasonal staff, and every person who believed in this story before it was fully written."

The Mud Monsters retained key local leadership while also recruiting talent from across North America, including General Manager Andrew Seymour, blending continuity with fresh ideas to create a unique identity rooted in Pearl. Owner Joe Eng was also recognized by the organization for his commitment to investing in the community and believing in Pearl's potential as a regional hub for entertainment and civic pride.

In presenting the award, the Pearl Chamber highlighted the Mud Monsters' role in preserving local jobs, activating Trustmark Park beyond the baseball calendar, and reaffirming Pearl as a destination for families and businesses alike.

The Large Business of the Year Award is presented annually to a company that demonstrates outstanding leadership, innovation, economic impact, and a sustained commitment to strengthening the community it serves.







