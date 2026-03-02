Mississippi Mud Monsters Unleash Unexpectedly Wild 2026 Promotional Schedule
Published on March 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have unleashed their 2026 promotional calendar and Trustmark Park is about to become the wildest swamp in baseball. With outrageous theme nights, over the top giveaways, monster sized fireworks shows and specialty jersey auctions, every home game is built to be the event you talk about the next day.
From Opening Night through The Final Boom, the 2026 season leans fully into signature Mud Monsters chaos. Fans can celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Happy Gilmore, survive the heat of Swamp Ass Saturday, go full slasher mode at Midsummer Halloween honoring Scream, and chase a Golden Ticket in a tribute to Willy Wonka, all while fireworks light up the Pearl sky all summer long. It is loud. It is weird. It is wildly fun. And it is unmistakably Mud Monsters.
Can't-Miss Giveaways & Theme Nights
The Mud Monsters are stacking the 2026 season with one-of-a-kind giveaways and wildly themed nights that will bring the swamp to life at Trustmark Park. From limited edition gear to over the top celebrations you will not see anywhere else in the Frontier League, this summer is built for fans who want more than just nine innings.
Giveaways & Special Promotions:
- Thursday, May 7 - Opening Night T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Trustmark for the first 2,000 fans
- Friday, May 8 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans
- Saturday, May 9 - Retro Rope Snapback Cap Giveaway presented by Jack's for the first 1,000 fans and Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans
- Saturday, May 30 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by the U.S. Coast Guard for the first 1,000 tickets
- Saturday, June 13 - Swamp Ass Seat Cushion Giveaway presented by Budweiser for the first 1,000 fans
- Saturday, June 27 - Hat Giveaway presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau for the first 1,000 tickets
- Saturday, July 25 - Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for the first 1,000 kids
- Saturday, August 1 - Teal Jersey Giveaway presented by Atmos Energy for the first 1,000 fans
- Saturday, August 15 - Pink Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans
Throughout the season, fans can also bid on specialty jersey auctions including Patriotic Jerseys on Memorial Day, Farmers' Overalls on June 27, Powder Blue Prostate Awareness on August 13, Star Wars on August 14 and Pink Jerseys on August 15.
Fireworks Shows - Lighting Up the Swamp!
Trustmark Park will glow like a monster's eyes in the dark with 13 postgame fireworks shows in 2026, because the action does not stop when the final out is recorded.
Fireworks Fridays - Explosive Fun All Season Long!
Every Friday home game features postgame fireworks: May 8, May 29, June 12, June 26, July 3, July 24, July 31, August 14, and August 28.
Special Fireworks Spectaculars:
- Thursday, May 7 - Opening Night Fireworks presented by Trustmark
- Monday, May 25 - Memorial Day Fireworks
- Friday, July 3 - Independence Day: The Prequel Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
- Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau & The City of Pearl
- Saturday, August 29 - The Final Boom: Fan Appreciation Fireworks
All summer long, when the lights go down at Trustmark Park, the sky over Pearl lights up.
Weekly Promotions - Swamp Traditions That Keep the Ballpark Buzzing!
Each week, the Mud Monsters bring classic ballpark promotions with a monstrous twist, giving fans a reason to circle every night of the week on their calendar at Trustmark Park.
Tuesdays - Bingo Madness
Because nothing pairs with baseball quite like a little friendly competition. Grab a card, follow along throughout the game and play for prizes all night long.
Wednesdays - What's On A Stick? Wednesdays
Take a bite, take a chance with our mystery Country Pleasin' sausage challenge. Fans can grab a mystery meat on a stick and a mystery beer for just $8, or go all in and try all seven flavors in one night to win an exclusive Mud Monsters "Meat the Challenge" t-shirt.
Thursdays - Thirsty Thursday
Enjoy $2 16oz domestic draft beers all night long, followed by Adults Run the Bases after every Thursday home game. The perfect way to kick off the weekend a little early.
Fridays - Fireworks Fridays
Baseball by night, fireworks by even later night. Every Friday home game ends with a postgame fireworks show lighting up the Pearl sky.
Saturdays - Marquee Saturdays
The biggest theme nights, the boldest giveaways and postgame Kids Run the Bases. If it is loud, nostalgic or slightly unhinged, chances are it is happening on a Saturday.
Sundays - 601 Sundays
A celebration of home, community and summer baseball in Central Mississippi, capped off with postgame Kids Run the Bases to close out the weekend the right way.
Full 2026 Promotional Schedule
Below is the complete 2026 promotional lineup at Trustmark Park. From specialty giveaways and community celebrations to fireworks spectaculars and beautifully chaotic theme nights, every home date has something attached to it. Pick your favorites, circle your can't miss nights, or just plan to spend the whole summer in the swamp. Ã°Å¸ÂÅ¸
Thursday, May 7th
Opening Night
Post-Game Fireworks presented by Trustmark
T-Shirt Giveaway (first 2,000 fans) presented by Trustmark
Deaf Awareness Night
Friday, May 8th
Welcome to the Upside Down (Baseball Edition) Fireworks Friday
Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, May 9th
Retro Rope Snapback Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Jack's
Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Monday, May 25th
Memorial Day Fireworks
Patriotic Jersey Auction
Wednesday, May 27th
Business Day Game (11am start)
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, May 28th
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, May 29th
Fins Up Night celebrating Jimmy Buffett
Fireworks Friday
Saturday, May 30th
Special 5pm Doubleheader (two 7-inning games)
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 tickets) presented by the U.S. Coast Guard
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Tuesday, June 9th
Bingo Madness
Wednesday, June 10th
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, June 11th
Happy Gilmore 30th Anniversary Golf Night
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, June 12th
World Cup Weekend Fireworks Friday
Saturday, June 13th
Swamp Ass Saturday presented by Southern Beverage
Swamp Ass Player Worn Shorts Auction presented by Budweiser
Swamp Ass Seat Cushion Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Budweiser
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Sunday, June 14th
601 Sundays
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Tuesday, June 23rd
Bingo Madness
Wednesday, June 24th
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, June 25th
Ode to the Hot Dog
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, June 26th
Vintage Cop Show Fireworks Friday
Police/Fire/EMS Appreciation Night
Saturday, June 27th
Farmers Appreciation Night presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau
Farmers' Overalls Jersey Auction
Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 tickets) presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Sunday, June 28th
601 Sundays
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Tuesday, June 30th
Bingo Madness
Wednesday, July 1st
Youth & Senior Day (11am start)
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, July 2nd
Party Like It's 1776
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, July 3rd
Independence Day: The Prequel Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
Saturday, July 4th
Independence Day Doubleheader (two 7-inning games)
Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau & The City of Pearl
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Tuesday, July 21st
Bingo Madness
Wednesday, July 22nd
Youth & Senior Day (11am start)
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, July 23rd
Midsummer Halloween
Scream 30th Anniversary
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, July 24th
90s Night Fireworks Friday
Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night
Saturday, July 25th
Back to School Night
Backpack Giveaway (first 1,000 kids, 14 and under) presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Sunday, July 26th
601 Sundays
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Tuesday, July 28th
Bingo Madness
Wednesday, July 29th
Youth & Senior Day (11am start)
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, July 30th
Emo Night
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, July 31st
Golden Ticket Night - A celebration of 55 years of Willy Wonka
Fireworks Friday
Saturday, August 1st
Teal Jersey Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Atmos Energy
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Sunday, August 2nd
601 Sundays
Military Appreciation Night
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Tuesday, August 11th
Bingo Madness
Wednesday, August 12th
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, August 13th
Prostate Cancer Awareness Night
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, August 14th
Star Wars Night Fireworks Friday
Star Wars Jersey Auction
Saturday, August 15th
Breast Cancer Awareness Night
Pink Jersey Auction
Pink Jersey Giveaway (first 1,000 tickets)
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Sunday, August 16th
601 Sundays
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Tuesday, August 25th
Bingo Madness
Wednesday, August 26th
Field Trip Day (11am start)
What's On A Stick Wednesday
Thursday, August 27th
Act Like A Kid Night - 30th Anniversary of Hook
Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)
Post-Game Adults Run the Bases
Friday, August 28th
Fireworks Friday
Saturday, August 29th
The Final Boom: Fan Appreciation Fireworks
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Sunday, August 30th
601 Sundays
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
