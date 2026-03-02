Mississippi Mud Monsters Unleash Unexpectedly Wild 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have unleashed their 2026 promotional calendar and Trustmark Park is about to become the wildest swamp in baseball. With outrageous theme nights, over the top giveaways, monster sized fireworks shows and specialty jersey auctions, every home game is built to be the event you talk about the next day.

From Opening Night through The Final Boom, the 2026 season leans fully into signature Mud Monsters chaos. Fans can celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Happy Gilmore, survive the heat of Swamp Ass Saturday, go full slasher mode at Midsummer Halloween honoring Scream, and chase a Golden Ticket in a tribute to Willy Wonka, all while fireworks light up the Pearl sky all summer long. It is loud. It is weird. It is wildly fun. And it is unmistakably Mud Monsters.

Can't-Miss Giveaways & Theme Nights

The Mud Monsters are stacking the 2026 season with one-of-a-kind giveaways and wildly themed nights that will bring the swamp to life at Trustmark Park. From limited edition gear to over the top celebrations you will not see anywhere else in the Frontier League, this summer is built for fans who want more than just nine innings.

Giveaways & Special Promotions:

- Thursday, May 7 - Opening Night T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Trustmark for the first 2,000 fans

- Friday, May 8 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

- Saturday, May 9 - Retro Rope Snapback Cap Giveaway presented by Jack's for the first 1,000 fans and Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

- Saturday, May 30 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by the U.S. Coast Guard for the first 1,000 tickets

- Saturday, June 13 - Swamp Ass Seat Cushion Giveaway presented by Budweiser for the first 1,000 fans

- Saturday, June 27 - Hat Giveaway presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau for the first 1,000 tickets

- Saturday, July 25 - Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for the first 1,000 kids

- Saturday, August 1 - Teal Jersey Giveaway presented by Atmos Energy for the first 1,000 fans

- Saturday, August 15 - Pink Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

Throughout the season, fans can also bid on specialty jersey auctions including Patriotic Jerseys on Memorial Day, Farmers' Overalls on June 27, Powder Blue Prostate Awareness on August 13, Star Wars on August 14 and Pink Jerseys on August 15.

Fireworks Shows - Lighting Up the Swamp!

Trustmark Park will glow like a monster's eyes in the dark with 13 postgame fireworks shows in 2026, because the action does not stop when the final out is recorded.

Fireworks Fridays - Explosive Fun All Season Long!

Every Friday home game features postgame fireworks: May 8, May 29, June 12, June 26, July 3, July 24, July 31, August 14, and August 28.

Special Fireworks Spectaculars:

- Thursday, May 7 - Opening Night Fireworks presented by Trustmark

- Monday, May 25 - Memorial Day Fireworks

- Friday, July 3 - Independence Day: The Prequel Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

- Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau & The City of Pearl

- Saturday, August 29 - The Final Boom: Fan Appreciation Fireworks

All summer long, when the lights go down at Trustmark Park, the sky over Pearl lights up.

Weekly Promotions - Swamp Traditions That Keep the Ballpark Buzzing!

Each week, the Mud Monsters bring classic ballpark promotions with a monstrous twist, giving fans a reason to circle every night of the week on their calendar at Trustmark Park.

Tuesdays - Bingo Madness

Because nothing pairs with baseball quite like a little friendly competition. Grab a card, follow along throughout the game and play for prizes all night long.

Wednesdays - What's On A Stick? Wednesdays

Take a bite, take a chance with our mystery Country Pleasin' sausage challenge. Fans can grab a mystery meat on a stick and a mystery beer for just $8, or go all in and try all seven flavors in one night to win an exclusive Mud Monsters "Meat the Challenge" t-shirt.

Thursdays - Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2 16oz domestic draft beers all night long, followed by Adults Run the Bases after every Thursday home game. The perfect way to kick off the weekend a little early.

Fridays - Fireworks Fridays

Baseball by night, fireworks by even later night. Every Friday home game ends with a postgame fireworks show lighting up the Pearl sky.

Saturdays - Marquee Saturdays

The biggest theme nights, the boldest giveaways and postgame Kids Run the Bases. If it is loud, nostalgic or slightly unhinged, chances are it is happening on a Saturday.

Sundays - 601 Sundays

A celebration of home, community and summer baseball in Central Mississippi, capped off with postgame Kids Run the Bases to close out the weekend the right way.

Full 2026 Promotional Schedule

Below is the complete 2026 promotional lineup at Trustmark Park. From specialty giveaways and community celebrations to fireworks spectaculars and beautifully chaotic theme nights, every home date has something attached to it. Pick your favorites, circle your can't miss nights, or just plan to spend the whole summer in the swamp. Ã°Å¸ÂÅ¸

Thursday, May 7th

Opening Night

Post-Game Fireworks presented by Trustmark

T-Shirt Giveaway (first 2,000 fans) presented by Trustmark

Deaf Awareness Night

Friday, May 8th

Welcome to the Upside Down (Baseball Edition) Fireworks Friday

Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, May 9th

Retro Rope Snapback Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Jack's

Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Monday, May 25th

Memorial Day Fireworks

Patriotic Jersey Auction

Wednesday, May 27th

Business Day Game (11am start)

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, May 28th

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, May 29th

Fins Up Night celebrating Jimmy Buffett

Fireworks Friday

Saturday, May 30th

Special 5pm Doubleheader (two 7-inning games)

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 tickets) presented by the U.S. Coast Guard

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, June 9th

Bingo Madness

Wednesday, June 10th

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, June 11th

Happy Gilmore 30th Anniversary Golf Night

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, June 12th

World Cup Weekend Fireworks Friday

Saturday, June 13th

Swamp Ass Saturday presented by Southern Beverage

Swamp Ass Player Worn Shorts Auction presented by Budweiser

Swamp Ass Seat Cushion Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Budweiser

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Sunday, June 14th

601 Sundays

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, June 23rd

Bingo Madness

Wednesday, June 24th

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, June 25th

Ode to the Hot Dog

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, June 26th

Vintage Cop Show Fireworks Friday

Police/Fire/EMS Appreciation Night

Saturday, June 27th

Farmers Appreciation Night presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau

Farmers' Overalls Jersey Auction

Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 tickets) presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Sunday, June 28th

601 Sundays

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, June 30th

Bingo Madness

Wednesday, July 1st

Youth & Senior Day (11am start)

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, July 2nd

Party Like It's 1776

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, July 3rd

Independence Day: The Prequel Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

Saturday, July 4th

Independence Day Doubleheader (two 7-inning games)

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau & The City of Pearl

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, July 21st

Bingo Madness

Wednesday, July 22nd

Youth & Senior Day (11am start)

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, July 23rd

Midsummer Halloween

Scream 30th Anniversary

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, July 24th

90s Night Fireworks Friday

Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night

Saturday, July 25th

Back to School Night

Backpack Giveaway (first 1,000 kids, 14 and under) presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Sunday, July 26th

601 Sundays

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, July 28th

Bingo Madness

Wednesday, July 29th

Youth & Senior Day (11am start)

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, July 30th

Emo Night

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, July 31st

Golden Ticket Night - A celebration of 55 years of Willy Wonka

Fireworks Friday

Saturday, August 1st

Teal Jersey Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Atmos Energy

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Sunday, August 2nd

601 Sundays

Military Appreciation Night

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, August 11th

Bingo Madness

Wednesday, August 12th

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, August 13th

Prostate Cancer Awareness Night

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, August 14th

Star Wars Night Fireworks Friday

Star Wars Jersey Auction

Saturday, August 15th

Breast Cancer Awareness Night

Pink Jersey Auction

Pink Jersey Giveaway (first 1,000 tickets)

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Sunday, August 16th

601 Sundays

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, August 25th

Bingo Madness

Wednesday, August 26th

Field Trip Day (11am start)

What's On A Stick Wednesday

Thursday, August 27th

Act Like A Kid Night - 30th Anniversary of Hook

Thirsty Thursday ($2 16oz domestic drafts)

Post-Game Adults Run the Bases

Friday, August 28th

Fireworks Friday

Saturday, August 29th

The Final Boom: Fan Appreciation Fireworks

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Sunday, August 30th

601 Sundays

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases







