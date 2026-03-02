OF Alex Ungar's Contract Transferred to White Sox Organization

Published on March 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are pleased to announce that recently-announced newcomer Alex Ungar, an outfielder, is signing with the Chicago White Sox. The former West Virginia Black Bears player was set for his first season in Washington and in pro ball but will now join the White Sox in minor-league camp.

It doesn't go down as an official contract purchase with the partner league agreement, but Ungar would have reported to Washington in April if not for this opportunity for an exciting next step in his career through the contract transfer.

Ungar played for the Black Bears in 2025 and helped West Virginia to a Draft League title, as he slashed .312/.412/.522 in 37 games and in 138 at bats. He posted a 43-hit season, 13 of which were doubles, two were triples and four were home runs. He drove in 21 and swiped 24 bags in 27 tries, while he walked 24 times against 35 strikeouts. As a fielder, he played 31 games in right field and five in center and had five outfield assists.

He played two seasons at Sacred Heart. He was an ABCA Second Team All-Region honoree as well as All-MAAC Second Team in 2025 after slashing .359/.443/.708 (1.151 OPS) in 48 games. He doubled 24 times, tripled twice, hit 13 home runs and drove in 52 with 69 hits and 62 runs scored that season. He also tried to steal 33 times and was only caught twice. To go along with it, Ungar walked more than he struck out (27:23). In 2024 at Sacred Heart, Ungar hit .314/.390/.471 with 14 doubles, five triples, two long balls and 37 RBI. He was 17-for-21 in stolen base tries and scored 42 runs in 53 games. In 2024 he was the NEC Prime Performer (2/20/24) and a member of the NEC All-Tournament Team.

Ungar had transferred in from Brookdale Community College, where in 51 games in 2022, the New Yorker hit .389/.529/.586 with four homers, 51 runs and 47 RBI. He was named to the All-GSAC Second Team and All-Region XIX Third Team that season (DIII). He appeared in 10 games as a freshman at Albany in 2021, going 4-for-14 at the plate with a double and a walk. The outfielder played at Connetquot High School and won four varsity baseball letters and two in basketball. The baseball team won a Suffolk County title in 2019 and a league title in the same year. A two-time captain, three-time Perfect Game Preseason All-American (2018-20), two-time Preseason All-Long Island (2019-20), Perfect Game Tournament All-American (2019) and two-time All-League player, Ungar was a star before headed to Albany.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park.







