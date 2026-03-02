Crushers Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule, Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Avon, OH - The most anticipated moment of the offseason has arrived! The Lake Erie Crushers are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets are now on sale, with tickets starting as low as $8. The Promotional Schedule for the upcoming 2026 season is also live, featuring outstanding weekly promotions, theme nights, giveaways, and lots of fireworks!

The Crushers are committed to providing a special, affordable, family-oriented environment where fans of all ages can experience beautiful summer nights at the ballpark, be part of a community, and enjoy entertainment for a price that does not hurt the wallet.

This season, every weekend home game (Fridays and Saturdays) will once again feature Postgame Fireworks with an energetic, themed music track that embodies the theme of the night. Every Sunday is once again Sunday Family Fun Day where all kids ages 12 and under eat FREE, get to run the bases after the game, and can get autographs from all their favorite players. And before the game, all ticketed fans can enjoy a game of catch on the field - just bring your glove!

Tuesdays will feature a $2 Tuesday deal with select concessions items priced at just $2 presented by Sahlen's. Wednesdays will have a twofold, weekly promotion including Silver Sluggers - which allows fans ages 55 and up to receive $5 off their game ticket - and Bark in the Park - where fans can bring their dogs for a day of furry fun at ForeFront Field (human selects their favorite ticket location and a $7 ticket for each dog). And lastly, back by popular demand, Thirsty Thursdays are back with $2.50 deals on select draft beer.

Weekly Promotions

Fridays - Postgame Fireworks (each show to feature a uniquely themed music track)

Saturdays - Postgame Fireworks AND Dollar Dog Night ($1 Hot Dogs)

Sundays - Sunday Family Fun Day (Kids 12-under eat FREE, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs, Pregame Catch on the Field)

Tuesdays - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's (select concessions items priced at $2)

Wednesdays - Silver Sluggers (55+ get $5 off ticket) AND Bark in the Park (human selects their ticket location + $7 dog admission ticket)

Thursdays - Thirsty Thursday (featuring $2.50 select draft beers)

Full 2026 Promotional Calendar

May:

Friday, May 8 - Home Opener presented by VacationLand Federal Credit Union, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 9 - Dollar Dog Night, Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, May 10 - Mother's Day, Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

Tuesday, May 12 - Education Day: STEAM Day powered by ForeFront Technology

Wednesday, May 13 - Education Day: Weather with WOIO Channel 19

Thursday, May 14 - Education Day

Friday, May 15 - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 16 - Avon Little League Night, Postgame Fireworks, Dollar Dog Night

Sunday May 17 - Wizards Day, Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

Tuesday, May 26 - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's

Wednesday, May 27 - Silver Sluggers, Bark in the Park

Thursday, May 28 - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, May 29 - Super Hero Night, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 30 - Swiftie Night, Postgame Fireworks, Dollar Dog Night

Sunday, May 31 - Stomper's Mascot Party, Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

June:

Tuesday, June 9 - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's

Wednesday, June 10 - Silver Sluggers, Bark in the Park

Thursday, June 11 - Thirsty Thursday

Tuesday, June 16 - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's

Wednesday, June 17 - Silver Sluggers, Bark in the Park

Thursday, June 18 - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, June 19 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Lorain County Veterans Service Commission, Specialty Military Jersey Auction, Scouts of America Sleepover Night, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, June 20 - World Soccer Celebration Night, BIGGBY Coffee Tumbler Giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Dollar Dog Night, Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, June 21 - Father's Day, Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

Tuesday, June 30 - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's

July:

Wednesday, July 1 - Silver Sluggers, Bark in the Park

Thursday, July 2 - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, July 3 - Red, White, and BOOM! presented by the City of Avon, Biggest Fireworks Display of the Year

Saturday, July 4 - America's 250th Celebration, Fourth of July, Postgame Patriotic Fireworks, Dollar Dog Night

Sunday, July 5 - Copa de la Diversión, Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

Tuesday, July 7 - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's

Wednesday, July 8 - Summer Camp Day

Thursday, July 9 - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, July 17 - Princess Night, Women in Sports, Business & Entrepreneurship Night, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, July 18 - Cleveland Monsters Night, Postgame Fireworks, Dollar Dog Night

Sunday, July 19 - Kids Takeover Day, Momma Tried Sports Cards Giveaway (first 1,200 fans), Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

August/September:

Tuesday, August 4 - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's

Wednesday, August 5 - Silver Sluggers, Bark in the Park

Thursday, August 6 - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, August 7 - Copa de la Diversión, Scouts of America Sleepover Night, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, August 8 - Star Wars Night, Dollar Dog Night, Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, August 9 - Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

Tuesday, August 18 - $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's

Wednesday, August 19 - Silver Sluggers, Bark in the Park

Thursday, August 20 - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, August 21 - Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Championship Celebration, A Night at the Ballpark presented by Bearing Technology, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, August 22 - Cleveland Charge Night, Back to School presented by Lorain County Community College, Postgame Fireworks, Dollar Dog Night

Sunday, August 23 - Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

Friday, September 4 - Fan Takeover Night, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, September 5 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by VacationLand Federal Credit Union, Dollar Dog Night, Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, September 6 - Sunday Family Fun Day: Kids 12-under Eat Free, Pregame Catch on the Field, Postgame Kids Run the Bases & Autographs

Questions? Call 440-934-3636 for more information. Details are subject to change.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at newly named ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







