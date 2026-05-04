ForeFront Field to Host Three Live Professional MMA Events this Summer

Published on May 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio - Legends Fight Series (LFS), Northeast Ohio's newest professional mixed martial arts promotion, today announced the launch of Friday Night Fights -- a three-event outdoor MMA series taking place at ForeFront Field, home of the Lake Erie Crushers, across the summer of 2026. For the first time in stadium history, ForeFront Field will host live professional MMA on June 5th, July 31st, and August 28th. Tickets are on sale now at legendsfightseries.com.

EVENT DATE START TIME VENUE

Night I Friday, June 5, 2026 s 7:00 PM ForeFront Field -- Avon, Ohio

Night II Friday, July 31, 2026 7:00 PM ForeFront Field -- Avon, Ohio

Night III Friday, August 28, 2026 7:00 PM ForeFront Field -- Avon, Ohio

The Cleveland MMA scene has been continuously growing, and Friday Night Fights is designed to bring that energy to a broader audience -- pairing elite regional competition with the open-air atmosphere of one of Northeast Ohio's most beloved sporting venues. The series is open to all ages and is built to welcome both dedicated MMA fans and first-time attendees looking for a memorable Friday night out. LFS has also announced plans to expand the Friday Night Fights series to include professional boxing events at ForeFront Field in the future.

"We wanted to build something the whole community could be part of -- elite competition in an atmosphere that makes you feel like you're witnessing something special. ForeFront Field is the perfect home for that, and we're proud to bring Friday Night Fights to Avon for the first time." -- AARON BOGGS, CEO, LEGENDS FIGHT SERIES

The June 5th event will feature multiple bouts across multiple weight classes, with a full fight card to be announced in the coming weeks. Gates open at 6:00 PM with the first bout beginning at 7:00 PM. General admission tickets start at $30.00 and are available now at legendsfightseries.com. VIP and premium seating options are also available for purchase.

The Lake Erie Crushers, competing in their 17th season at ForeFront Field in the Frontier League -- a proud MLB Partner League -- have partnered with LFS to bring the Friday Night Fights series to the stadium. The Crushers have been a cornerstone of the Lorain County community since 2009, hosting more than 200 events per year.

Friday Night Fights adds a new chapter to that legacy.

For tickets and event information, visit legendsfightseries.com. Follow Legends Fight Series on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @lfsfights for fight card announcements, fighter features, and event updates.







Frontier League Stories from May 4, 2026

ForeFront Field to Host Three Live Professional MMA Events this Summer - Lake Erie Crushers

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