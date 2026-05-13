Early Storm of Bolts Runs Sinks Lake Erie in Middle Game

Published on May 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers outfielder Joe Redfield leads off first

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers outfielder Joe Redfield leads off first(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (1-4) were pounced on early by the Windy City ThunderBolts (5-1) on Wednesday morning as the Crushers fell 11-2 and drop the home series

It was a big 2nd inning that propelled the Bolts early on, and it got started with two outs on a SS James Dunlap single that scored a pair. Then, C Victor Cerny stayed hot with a two-RBI single of his own, knocking starter LHP Andres Parra out of the game having recorded just five outs. After batting around, Windy City put up a fifth run with a CF Donte Grant single, leading 5-0.

C Alfredo Gonzalez laced an RBI single in the bottom of the 3rd to get the Crushers on the board, but Windy City punched back with an RBI triple from RF Micahel Sandle and another RBI knock from Victor Cerny, going up 7-1 in the 4th.

CF Joe Redfield kept up his solid pace to start the season with an RBI single in the 5th, but that's all the Crushers would muster on Wednesday morning/early afternoon. The Bolts put up four more runs across the final two innings to win 11-2 and take the series.

Bolts starter RHP Tyler Wehrle (1-0) got the win, and LHP Andres Parra (0-1) was pinned with the loss, going just 1 Ã¢..." innings.

The Crushers conclude their second series of the year with the Windy City ThunderBolts, Thursday, May 14th at 11am at ForeFront Field. The game marks the final Education Day of the season, with tomorrow's theme being "The Science of Baseball" brought to you by SABR. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets, starting at just $8, at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass - every Crushers home game, just $99.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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