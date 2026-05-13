Boomers Sweep Trois-Rivieres

Published on May 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers completed a Molly Maid Clean Sweep of Trois-Rivieres by notching an 11-3 decision to cap the first home series of the year on Wednesday.

The Boomers scored nine runs in the first inning over the three games and did not trail for the entirety of the series. A two-out error allowed a run to score in the bottom of the first and Kyle Fitzgerald cashed in with a three-run homer as the Boomers led 4-0. The lead grew to 6-0 behind two runs in the second. Kellum Clark was again in on the action with an RBI double. Anthony Calarco singled home two in the third as part of three runs with Tony Livermore adding an RBI double.

Buddie Pindel threw six shutout innings in the win, walking one and striking out six to grab the decision. The starting staff allowed just one run over 17 innings of work in the series. Anthony Calarco batted out of the leadoff slot and finished with three hits. Fitzgerald drove home three and notched a pair of hits. Christian Fedko and Livermore also posted two hits as the Boomers finished with 11 in the victory.

The Boomers (5-1) hit the road for three this weekend in Pennsylvania against the Washington Wild Things. RHP Derek Salata is slated to take the ball in the opener at 6:05 pm. The team returns home on Tuesday, May 19 to begin a nine-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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