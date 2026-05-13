Bolts' Bats Stay Hot in Third Straight Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







AVON, OH - The ThunderBolts set season highs in hits and runs for the second straight day as they won their second straight against the Lake Erie Crushers and third straight overall, 11-2 at ForeFront Field Wednesday afternoon.

After both teams stranded runners in scoring position in the first inning, the ThunderBolts (5-1) went ahead for the first time in the bottom of the second inning, collecting eight hits on their way to a 5-0 lead. James Dunlap brought home the first two runs on a two-out base hit and Victor Cerny followed with a two-run single of his own. Donte Grant's second hit of the inning drove in the fifth run.

Lake Erie (1-4) scored a two-out run in the third on an Alfredo Gonzalez base hit but the Bolts responded immediately. Their first three hitters reached in the third, extending their lead. Daryl Ruiz doubled, Michael Sandle tripled and Cerny doubled to make it 7-1.

Another two-out run in the fifth inning wrapped up the Crushers scoring but the Bolts continued to pile on.

In the eighth, Ruiz singled home Josue Urdaneta, who hit two double sin the game. In the ninth, Khyle Radcliffe hit an RBI double and Dunlap singled home two more runs, giving him four RBIs for the day.

Nine different ThunderBolts picked up hits in the game, seven different players scored runs and they got RBIs out of five hitters.

Tyler Wehrle (1-0) allowed only one earned run over six innings to pick up his first win and Andres Parra (0-1) allowed five runs over 1.2 innings to take the loss.

The series wraps up on Thursday with the third straight morning game at ForeFront Field. Former Crusher Ethan Smith (0-0, 9.00) starts for the Bolts against Lake Erie's Brandon Scott (0-1, 12.27). First pitch is scheduled for 10:00 CDT and broadcast information is accessible at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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