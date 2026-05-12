Bolts Dominate Crushers in Series Opener

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts set season highs with nine runs and 14 hits as they cruised to their fourth win in five games to start the season, 9-0 over the Lake Erie Crushers at ForeFront Field Tuesday afternoon.

Victor Cerny started the scoring for the Bolts (4-1) when he doubled and scored in the second inning on Donte Grant's groundout. They added two more runs in the third as Josue Urdaneta singled and Michael Sandle doubled. Oscar Serratos doubled them both home, making the score 3-0.

That remained the score into the sixth inning when Jared Beebe cushioned the lead with his first career home run. Later in the same frame, they loaded the bases and got sacrifice flies from both Michael Sandle and Cerny.

In the eighth inning, Daryl Ruiz walked and Cerny hit his second homer of the year, a two-run shot to put the team ahead by eight. Grant capped the scoring with an RBI triple.

Cerny reached base four times in the game and drove in three. Urdaneta went 2-for-2 and was on base five times,

AJ Campbell (1-0), making his first start for the Bolts, held the Crushers (1-3) to just four hits over his five innings. He struck out six and earned his first professional victory.

Avery Cook was even more dominant out of the bullpen, retiring all nine batters he faced. Tyler Davis was perfect as well as the Bolts retired the last 14 hitters of the game.

The ThunderBolts will look for a series with when they take the field for game two on Wednesday morning. Tyler Wehrle (0-0, 3.60) gets the start for the Bolts against Lake Erie's Andres Parra (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is slated for 10:00 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2026

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